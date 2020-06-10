Marsalis Roberson talks Cal offer
Over this past weekend, Cal offered a scholarship to 2021 shooting guard Marsalis Roberson out of Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, CA. Roberson caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about his of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news