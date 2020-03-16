Cal head coach Mark Fox spoke with the media in a teleconference today, discussing his thoughts on the Bears in year one, dealing with the cancellations surrounding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), and the road forward for the Bears.

On keeping things together in the wake of the season getting canceled

This obviously is a situation that none of us have really dealt with. It reminded me a little of post 9/11, in still trying to function with such an event that altered your normal way of operating. With our team, we learned right after our game with Stanford that the next day, the arena would be closed (to fans). We met with our team that night and informed them that ‘here’s going to be the protocol,’ we went over the schedule for the next day, but knowing in the back of my mind that the season could be over with.

Sure enough, mid-morning the next day, we learned that the tournament was cancelled. We brought our players together about 45 minutes before they were supposed to get together and informed them that the tournament had been canceled and that our season was over, which was really a unique meeting. Our seniors didn’t get to take their jersey off for the last time, they had to learn about it in a conference room in Las Vegas. That was disappointing for them, and they were quite emotional because their careers came to a close.

We tried to regroup with our team on how to stay healthy, how to get home, and how to manage their classes. Fortunately, we were able to return home Thursday evening and start moving forward.

With Recruiting On and Off Campus banned for the next month, what does that time period look like for you and your staff?

It’s interesting, I think we’re all thankful that the ban was put in place. I was prepared to leave that afternoon (Thursday, after the tournament cancellation), I was going to leave my staff on campus, I didn’t want them at risk, so I’m thankful everyone can concentrate on the things that are most important for the next month. The only thing we can do is work the phone, and we’ll do that.

We’ll have some time on our hands now that we didn’t anticipate we were going to have, to focus on some projects we’d work on over the summer. Some analytical studies, some things like that, some film work we’ll try and get done now, because we have the time now to do that and not much else that we can do. We’ll try and maximize this time period as much as we can. Obviously it’s an ever-changing world, so we’ll try and adjust as quickly as we can as things evolve.

What kind of things will you focus on in the aforementioned analytical studies?

It’s a thorough evaluation of each player, of our team, of other teams, studying the trends of the game, moving the three point line back, what effect did that have. There’s a lot of things that we’ll look at, you can look at so much that you’ll probably end up confusing yourself, but we’ll just take a hard look at a lot of different things, and we’ll do more film study than probably anything else.

What have you focused on talking to the team about in the wake of everything?

For us, educating our players on exactly how to stay healthy is important. I’m not a scientist, but it appears that the virus has a greater effect on people that are a little bit older. As young people, I think we have to remind them that them staying healthy impacts the older generation that they come in contact with in their lives. That was the first thing we tried to continually educate and address with our team.

Obviously the academic piece, still being able to complete their studies and get all that done is really going to be important and somewhat of a challenge, because it’s a new normal. This new normal is vastly different than going to class and sitting in front of your professors. I think trying to make sure we can maintain the progress we were making in the classroom, so when the semester does end, that we can focus our summer on workouts and not have to worry about guys spending a bunch of time in summer school.

We’ve tried to make sure with our guys that their lives are squared away and buttoned up and making sure that our coaches’ families are safe and secure. I’m in the office today, but no one else will be coming in, and we’ll try to take all the precautions we can to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.

What did you learn about this team from September until now, and what did they impress you with?

This group, we recognized we’d have some challenges, I think what I really learned about this team is that they stayed the course, continued to try to improve each week, and I think that they did that. When you’re trying to teach a new roster new defenses, new game preparation, new offenses, there’s so much to learn and implement. There’s challenges within the roster to where matchups aren’t ideal, but they continued to stay locked in and improved, and I was really pleased with that. It gives me a really good feeling about this group of young people, that they’re in it for the right reasons, and that their growth will continue throughout the offseason going into next.

Do you expect everybody who’s on the roster now (aside from seniors) to be back?

Yes I do.

Does that include Harris-Dyson, what is his status at this point?

Nothing’s changed, he just needs to get some schoolwork done, right now I don’t expect anything else changing. I expect everyone that’s on the roster to return.

What are you most proud of in this team and what they did

The one thing that I really wanted this team to do was I wanted them to change the momentum of our program. I think that as I look at our senior class, I wanted them to leave here holding on to the fact that things began to change with them, and people have a positive feeling about where we’re headed. I think we have a long way to go, and I could be perceiving it wrong, but I think the fact that people feel better about where we’re headed is a credit to those kids and the thing that I’m most pleased with.

You have a couple slots open scholarship-wise, what do you prioritize bringing in?

We’d like to get another guy who can handle the ball, we really need to continue to improve offensively, find guys who can really shoot the ball, play with skill. I think that one good thing is that we have the young core of our team that will return, and they should all be bigger, better, stronger next year.

Do you feel like you have some of that shooting with the two signees in 2020 right now?

I think we’ll be more skilled, but the one thing we need to do, once we’re allowed to return to work is that we need to spend a ton of time shooting the ball, every guy on our team has to be a better shooter next year than they were this year. I think that we’ll be able to accomplish that, development in today’s game is as important as anything. It’s not the only thing we’ll spend time doing this season, and it will be addressed through recruiting.

On Matt Bradley

The year that Matt Bradley had, 100% of the credit should go to Matt, he had a phenomenal year with his production and his consistency. He’s a great competitor, he has been very coachable and allowed himself to look at a new system, a new style of play, and bought in from essentially the first day. He just had a tremendous year and he’s worked super hard, he worked super hard on his body, we asked him to do certain things in a certain way and he did it.

He deserves all the credit for the kind of year that he had. I think that when you look at how our team was structured, there were not many nights when Matt Bradley was playing against a player who was his size or shorter, he was always playing against a bigger and longer player. That’s a lot to overcome as a scorer and that’s a lot to overcome as a defensive player. In the future, you’ll see us slide him more and more to the 2-guard spot, as other young guys get more comfortable and we get bigger on the wings. He’s a very unique player, but I think from a competitive standpoint, his competitive nature is elite, and he’s only going to get better because he’s so driven to try and improve.

How much better do you expect the team to be next season?

We expect to be better, we expect to be better each week throughout the season. You look back, we had a schedule for a team that was in a rebuilding mode, was probably not ideal, but we did the best to manage it. Next year, we’re going to have a schedule that’s going to be a bit of a challenge because it’s heavy on games away from home, so we’re going to have to be better to be the same. We’re going to have to improve playing away from home.

Our expectation is that this team will improve, but the best way to improve and have a better winter is to have a harder summer, and we need to roll our sleeves up and go to work.

On the five freshmen

I think each one of those five freshmen made an impact on our team. I look back and think Lars and Dimitrios not being here in the summer, they were with their national teams, and that probably prevented them from maybe jumping out of the gate as well as we wanted them to. I thought the season had different points for all of them, got really long and had some valleys, which is to be expected of freshmen.

DJ Thorpe I thought made tremendous improvement several weeks in a row. 2K (Kuany Kuany) had an impressive finish after missing some time early with an injury. I think all of them were able to get terrific experience in understanding what it takes to play in the Pac-12 and what it takes to win.

I look at Joel Brown, he had a nasty injury in the middle of the Utah game at home, to get stitches, come back, and then make two or three key plays to help us win the game showed competitive maturity that I think he learned throughout the year.

I think the group, when they’re done, will look back and be thankful at the amount of experiences they were able to have. They probably had more chances to do those things this year because our team was so young and because we were rebuilding. I think those experiences will become an advantage the older they get.

On Joel Brown and expectations for him moving forward

His shooting improved throughout the year, and he and I spent a lot of time during the conference season (working on it), I thought he shot the ball a whole lot better in practice. Was he confident enough in games? I think that was coming, I think he’ll be improved in that area next year. It was really hard for him at the end of the season, he had the stitches in hand until the day before the last game. That made the end of his year a challenge, but Joel’s a very bright young man, I think his intelligence is an advantage for him, we’ll see it within our team when he’s at the lead guard spot, because that’s a position where you have to make a lot of decisions and reads.

We’re real excited about him, because I thought defensively he was terrific. His assist to turnover ratio as a freshman was positive, and as the season went on he started to make a few more shots. He just needs another good offseason, and his future is very bright.

Do you like how Joel may be more of a pure point guard than what Paris was for you?

I don’t want to appear critical of Paris, we needed his scoring, with Joel, his game is wired differently. I think that Joel learned a lot from Paris, because Paris does some things well and was effective.

As we know, we must continue to improve offensively and having someone that will make people better every play is going to be important.

How will your players stay in shape and train moving forward during this time?

The number one thing, this situation across the globe has kind of shut everybody down, and that’s in line with what we wanted to do first, which is get these guys to rest. They have young skeletons, their bones and joints have taken a pounding for the last seven months on a hard surface. I think that all of them need some down-time, they need to mentally decompress and their bodies need time to recover. The first thing we had planned to do was to get these guys to simply rest.

Then we wanted to maintain a level of conditioning that allows us to continue to grow, you never want to get out of shape and we’re going to go back and spend a lot of time in the weight room. We’ll maybe even do some pool conditioning to keep them in shape without beating on their legs, then we’ll spend a lot of time in the gym, shooting thousands of balls.

Will you do anything different with time at home, do you have plans to decompress?

We moved (last year) and there’s a ton of things that have not been unpacked, there’s boxes that haven’t been touched, and I’m sure that’s on my list. I enjoy being outside, so I might work out in the yard if the sun ever comes back, I might do some of that.

It’s a chance for my son, who was a student at Clemson, he’s home for an indeterminate amount of time. It’s a chance for some bonus time that we weren’t expected to have. In this business, your family makes sacrifices, and there’ll be some time with my son that I didn’t expect us to have. We’ll look at that as a positive and I’m sure we’ll try to get as many things off the checklist at the house as we can.