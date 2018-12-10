Mansfield DB and Cal Commit Miles Williams Breaks Down OV Weekend
With this being one of the final official visit weekends before the early signing period, Cal is getting in a number of commits alongside targeted recruits. This weekend was a defensive weekend, wi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news