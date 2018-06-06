Ticker
football

Los Gatos Linebacker Kyle Smith on his Cal Offer, Peter Sirmon, and a Visit

Kyle Smith
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Cal's gone local recently with a couple new offers, the most recent of those being Los Gatos inside linebacker Kyle Smith. Smith's been talking to inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon more recentl...

