Cal's wide receivers and DBs went at it in a live tackling drill on Saturday. Here's who went against who.

- Jordan Duncan vs. Cam Bynum

- Jerermiah Hawkins vs. Evan Rambo

- Moe Ways vs. Elijah Hicks

- Brandon Singleton vs. Josh Drayden

- Ben Skinner vs. Chigozie Anusiem

- Nikko Remigio vs. Chibuzo Nwokocha

- Matt Rockett vs. Quentin Tartabull

- Evan King vs. Trey Turner

- Ryan Regan vs. Ashtyn Davis

- Duncan vs. Steve McIntosh

- Ways vs. Rambo

- Hawkins vs. Bynum

- Remigio vs. Hicks

- Singleton vs. Traveon Beck

- Skinner vs. Turner

- Rockett vs. Anusiem

- Hiroaki Endo vs. Josh Drayden

- Duncan vs. Branden Smith

- Ways vs. Turner

- Hawkins vs. Davis

- Ways vs. Hicks

- Skinner vs. Bynum

- Remigio vs. McIntosh

- Duncan vs. Anusiem

- King vs. Turner



- Remigio vs. Davis

- Rockett vs. Smith

- Regan vs. Turner

- Hawkins vs. Drayden

- Skinner vs. Bynum

- Duncan vs. Rambo

- Endo vs. Quentin Tartabull

- Hawkins vs. Drayden