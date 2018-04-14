Laird spoke about his Summer Reading Challenge, the signup success he's had so far, getting out to elementary schools to talk about reading, and more. Laird also touched on practice, what he had success with, and something the the offensive line is improving on this spring.

Quarterback Ross Bowers spoke about how much the experience of playing last year has helped him know better what he's doing this year, along with how much having the tight end group has helped him out.

Lone Toailoa gave the media a little sample of the Samoan language, something that he speaks with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti on occasion. Toailoa also spoke about standing out during the first half of spring ball here.