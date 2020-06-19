GoldenBearReport - Kobe Johnson is next in line from a talented family

“They saw that I keep improving every year and that I keep growing and I’m now like a 6’5”, 6’6” guy that can play point guard and handle the ball, shoot, pass and drive," said Johnson. "I think coaches are starting to realize what I can bring to a program and the teams see I can fit in their program.”

After earning his first offer from DePaul early in his sophomore year, Johnson -- who runs with Phenom University-Team Herro during the summer -- has seen his recruitment pick up steam over the past few months and he now holds offers from California , Kansas State , USC and, TCU , among others .

“It definitely helps to figure out what’s best in a college because you can see the ins and outs," Johnson told Rivals.com. "I didn’t really go with Rod on his visits but going with Jalen on basically all of his, I saw what they had to offer, what they could provide and how Jalen could fit in. I’m just taking all of that into account for me going through this recruiting process to figure out what I want in a college and which college can make me the best player I can be.

A 6-foot-5 guard at Milwaukee (Wisc.) Nicolet, Johnson's oldest brother Rod will play at Western Illinois this season and his other brother Jalen Johnson is headed to Duke and ranks in 2020's top 10.

Johnson discussed several of the programs involved with his recruitment.



CALIFORNIA: “I didn’t really know that much about Cal, but I was on a zoom with them and I learned so much about their program and what they do for kids. That was the night they offered and I was just so impressed with what they described about what they would do for me and how they see me fitting in their system. They had their years with me planned out and I liked that.”

DEPAUL: “It was a great visit especially with them being the first to offer and take a chance on me. It is a beautiful school that has great academics. The dorms are great, the coaching staff is great and I have a good relationship with them. I can see myself fitting into the program pretty well. It is a nice college.

GRAMBLING STATE: “I’m definitely going to take Grambling State and HBCU schools seriously in this process. It would be nice to make a change and if they recruit me I might go there. You never know, change it up. It might start a movement with high level prospects going HBCU and it could change the way that basketball is.”

KANSAS STATE: “They started recruiting me a long time ago but their main thing was building a relationship with me which is one of my biggest things, building a relationship with the coaching staff. They didn’t rush into offering me. They built a relationship with me and my family and got to know me, watched film on me and really got to know me before they offered me which I really liked. They aren’t making any rushed decisions and I know that they want me.”

MILWAUKEE: “What stands out about them is the relationship we have. Their coaching staff, I might have the best relationship with. I’ve known Coach (Pat) Baldwin for a long time. He has seen me ever since I was little because growing up I played against (his son Patrick Baldwin Jr.). The relationship we have is like no other and playing for my home town would mean a lot. There’s not a better feeling than winning a championship for your home town.”

TCU: “I also have a great relationship with them because Coach (Duane) Broussard there recruited Jalen and we have a great relationship. They also have a good school and are doing well in the Big 12 every year. They can see me fitting in there and I think that it is really nice.”

USC: “I just know that they are in a beautiful city and have a great team that tends to do well every year and makes the tournament. They have a great coaching staff and they have a great history. They just talked to me about how I’m taller than most of the guards in the Pac-12. The city is nice, the campus is nice and everything about it is nice."