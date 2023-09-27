In my recap after Cal’s game against Idaho, I wrote “the Bears could not have gotten off to a slower start against the Vandals.” Turns out, I was wrong.

The Huskies managed to score 14 points before their offense even hit the field last Saturday, a pick-six on the Bears’ first possession and an 83-yard punt return touchdown, courtesy of Washington’s star receiver Rome Odunze.

But while Cal was obviously going to face a tough challenge going up against one of the most prolific offenses in the country, it’s truly impossible to ignore Cal’s play at quarterback. The coaching staff picked NC State transfer Ben Finley to start over TCU transfer Sam Jackson V — and oh, how that backfired.

“We felt like coming into the game, we’re going to have to hit some downfield throws. Ben, we felt like, had done a good job of that in practice. Obviously, the turnovers in the game were costly,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox in the postgame press conference. “Both guys have two games and it’s unsettled. We’ve got to find more consistent play at that position.

Aside from choosing Finley to start in the first place, perhaps the more confusing thing was how long he stayed in the game. Jackson only filled in in the fourth quarter, when the score was already beyond salvageable for the Bears.

The staff talked about wanting better decision making and more consistency. Even after the first quarter, everyone could see that neither of those things were being brought onto the field by Finley.

By the way, this is not a slight at Finley’s ability: He certainly can throw. But his decision making — and incomprehensible desire to run on plays where he should stay calm in the pocket — was holding the Bears back.

Throwing a pick-six on the Bears’ first possession was really the beginning of the end. With lackluster play at every other position (except for, perhaps, at wide receiver), the Bears really had no chance, especially with the defense hitting the field for the first time down 14 points.