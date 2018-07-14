Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-14 15:04:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Key Position Battles of 2018: Inside Linebacker

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

Today we continue our series looking at key position battles at Cal going into fall camp, and who's going to claim starting spots across the offense and defense.

Today, we continue with the inside linebacker spot next to Jordan Kunaszyk

Previous Position Battles: Wide Receiver

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}