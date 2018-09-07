GoldenBearReport.com

Cal heads to Provo for a big road matchup against BYU, one that's going to test what they've been working toward in the offseason. Not in the obvious needing to win to get one step closer to a bowl game, but a win over a team with size up front. "They do a lot of (12 and 13 personnel), a lot of four-man surfaces," defensive end Luc Bequette said, "it's gonna be another big physical game, and someone said it's like an early Stanford game."

(By four man surface, Bequette was referring to, from his spot at DE or 4-2-5 DT, there being four players going outward, i.e. guard-tackle-TE-wing, as BYU will use 2 and 3 TE sets) A lot of Cal's offseason work, along with their work in recruiting, has been to get bigger up front and BYU presents the perfect opportunity to show that work on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, the Bears have to figure out how to move the ball better than last week. Sustaining drives will allow them to use a bit more personnel, especially at running back after Patrick Laird had 33 touches a week ago. Freeing up the running backs is an area of concern as well. Most important for the Bears is the quarterback situation. Using three QBs is uncommon, and the Cal coaches haven't revealed one way or another whether they're planning on using all three again. For now, it looks like a rock fight is set to go down in Provo Saturday, and we'll start by looking at the Pro Football Focus comparison of the two teams

PFF Grade Comparison Category Cal BYU Offense 58.3 61.9 Passing 51.7 40.2 Pass Blocking 73.3 81.2 Receiving 57.5 69.2 Running 56.7 64.1 Run Blocking 64.4 59.3 Defense 85.3 69.3 Run Defense 79.7 84.8 Tackling 76.6 56.4 Pass Rush 61.2 56.4 Coverage 90.1 59.7

There's a couple key areas to focus on here, the first interesting one being the passing number for BYU. Tanner Mangum had an alright game statistically, completing 18-28 passes for 209 yards and a score, but PFF downgraded him for a couple reasons: - All but three of his passes were completed within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage - He was 3-10 on passes that went further than 10 yards Mangum's blocking was solid throughout the Arizona game as BYU did dominate the lines for the most part, not allowing a sack and allowing four QB pressures on 30 dropbacks. Cal's run blocking was marginally better, though BYU ran a handful of fly sweep/WR run plays, which totaled 46 yards on 8 carries. Aleva Hifo got four carries, and is someone to watch for in this area. Defensively, the Bears were better relatively in game one, in every category except run defense, as BYU corralled Khalil Tate to almost nothing. The Bears will have opportunities against the BYU defense though, as coverage against Tate was alright, but almost a by-product of poor accuracy from the Arizona QB. The BYU defense also didn't force any turnovers.

Three Key Matchups

Cal's OLBs vs. BYU fly sweeps The fly sweep part of BYU's offense is something that caught Justin Wilcox's eye, because it's the first thing he mentioned Wednesday evening in his press conference. Aside from Alex Funches, the OLB group is relatively inexperienced, and this may be a bit of a trial by fire for Joey Ogunbanjo, Ben Moos, Deon White, and even Malik Psalms. Setting an edge becomes that much more important when the goal of the fly sweep is to get outside the edge. Addison Ooms vs. Khyiris Tonga Ooms had his fair share of struggles against a big North Carolina front Saturday, and he gets rewarded with not only the opportunity to be a captain, but the opportunity to go up against the 340 lb Tonga. Ooms will have some help, as Tonga isn't a straight up nose guard on every play, but the senior center has a lot of responsibility leading his group on the road against an experienced, large BYU offensive line. Cal QB against BYU defensive backs This is a bit of a cop-out, but whoever starts out at quarterback, our money is on Chase Garbers, is going to have to deal with an experienced BYU secondary. There's a little less of the aggressive bump coverage that flummoxed the Bears a week ago, but Garbers, Bowers, or McIlwain is going to have to get the wideouts involved in some shape or fashion.

Three Keys to the Game