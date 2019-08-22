News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 16:07:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Keon Ambrose is drawn to Cal coaching staff and academics

H8lw5jhskotysfoudvvc
Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

Earlier this week, 2020 4-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton announced his top ten schools, which consist of Arkansas, Arizona State, Clemson, Dayton, Florida, Illinois, Saint Louis, VCU, Virginia Te...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}