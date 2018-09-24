The most notable part of the press conferences Friday night was a one word answer to a question for Justin Wilcox. Is Kanawai Noa a full go?

"Yep," Wilcox responded.

It was expected last week, but Noa is officially set to be back in action for the Bears, as he's tied for second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards (with 11 receptions for 113 yards and a score). Noa also played a massive role in last year's Oregon game, catching a 75 yard touchdown pass to get the Bears back in the game, and he can be a safety blanket for Chase Garbers and Brandon McIlwain against an aggressive Oregon defense.

As for Wilcox's thoughts on Oregon in the early going:

"Real talented team, they have speed, schematically they have some similar concepts to what we run and a fair amount of spread teams run these days. They're well coached, really talented, and it'll be a great challenge for us."

A challenge that they'll be heading into ranked, but as expected, that's not something that Wilcox has really talked about with the team.

"Nothing," Wilcox said when asked about what he's said about the ranking to the team, "it's means we've won our first three games, which is a good thing, but we're much more concerned with the post-season rankings than in-season rankings."

That's the status quo when it comes to Wilcox, whose team is facing a quarterback he's very familiar with, as his family is close to the Herbert family (to the point where Wilcox was a big reason why Justin Herbert's first name is what it is)

"Justin's a really talented guy," Wilcox said, "he throws the ball really well, and can run, there's not a lot of guys like that."