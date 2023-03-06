Justin Wilcox was asked several different times and in several different ways Monday about what this new Cal offense under coordinator Jake Spavital is actually going to look like this year.

With each successive prodding question, Wilcox expounded just a little further, while reiterating one overarching point.

"It will be significantly different than what we've done in the past," he said.

After a season in which the Bears ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in total offense (363.6 yards per game) and 10th in points (23.9 per game) while tumbling to a 4-8 finish, something certainly had to change.

And to his credit, Wilcox embraced what sure seems to be a total overhaul of how the program has approached the offensive side of the ball.

TCU transfer Sam Jackson V takes over at quarterback, bringing a true dual-threat skill set, as his running ability figures to factor prominently into Cal's schematic plans. With that comes all of the options the RPO-game offers, takes pressure off the offensive line, requires extra attention from the defense, etc.

But that's all very general, surface-level analysis. The point of the questions Monday to Wilcox was to gain further clarity as to what the new offensive staff -- which also includes offensive line coach/run game coordinator Mike Bloesch and tight ends coach Tim Plough, who were both former offensive coordinators -- has been building behind the scenes the last two and a half months ahead of the first spring practice Wednesday.

"There's some really good football minds in there. Systematically, you can see why those guys have been so successful," Wilcox said. "There's still a lot to be determined based on our roster and learning our strengths, but it's been real enjoyable sitting in there with those guys and going through the details of installation and what it will look like. But again, it will continue to evolve with our roster."