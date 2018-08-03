Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 14:23:43 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Justin Wilcox on Day One of Fall Camp 2018
Trace Travers •
GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher
Cal's head coach covered ground during his media availability after day one of fall camp
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}