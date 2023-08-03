Cal has found its successor to recently retired Joe Starkey as the school's next football and men's basketball play-by-play announcer. Justin Allegri is leaving San Jose State after 11 years in the same role there to take over for Starkey as the next voice of Bears football and men's basketball, Cal announced Thursday morning.

"This is a role that's highly coveted, not only because of the university and the academic integrity that it has, but the athletics it has as well," Allegri said in a statement. "This is a job that Joe Starkey held to such a high standard for a long, long time. I'm never going to use the phrase, 'filling his shoes' or 'taking his job.' I'm always going to use the phrase, 'hoping to carry the baton.' Joe is Cal football and forever will be."

In addition to his duties calling games for the Spartans, Allegri has also been a part-time announcer for the San Jose Giants.

Allegri will be the first new announcer for Cal football since the early 70s as Starkey held that position since 1975 before calling it a career after the 2022 season. Mike Pawlawski will remain in his position as color analyst for football games while Allegri will also host the "Bear in Mind" podcast in his new role.

"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Justin Allegri to our fan base and welcome him to our Cal Family," Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement released by the school. "Justin is a multi-talented broadcaster and a Northern California native, and is the perfect fit to tell the story of our football and men's basketball programs. Justin will be an incredible representative of Cal, and I can't wait to hear him describe all of the memorable moments to come."

Allegri is a SJSU alum who is originally from Santa Cruz.

The Bears' season opener against North Texas on Sept. 2 will mark Allegri's debut as the team's new play-by-play announcer.

Cal's first home game will come Sept. 9 against Auburn.