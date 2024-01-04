One of the high school season’s rising stars, four-star guard Kayden Mingo is adding offers and turning heads while playing for nationally ranked Long Island Lutheran High School.

The 2025 prospect is currently ranked inside the top 100 of the Rivals150 and could creep up a bit more based on his play as a junior. Rivals recently caught up with the versatile Mingo to discuss his ascent as well as which schools are most involved in his recruitment.

*****

ON HIS RAPID DEVELOPMENT:

“I was in the gym a lot with my brother – both my brothers – this summer. I’m getting more consistent with my shot. I’m working on floaters and finishes around the basket. I’m just trying to get as consistent as possible with everything I do.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVEN’T OFFERED BUT MIGHT OFFER SOON:

“I’m hearing a lot from Texas Tech and Notre Dame.”

ON SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO VISIT:

“Penn State and California have talked to me about visiting.”

ON PENN STATE:

“I know Penn State has a great sports program – basketball and other than basketball, too. I’m looking forward to getting up there and feeling like I’m a part of the family.”

ON CAL:

“As long as I feel comfortable, the distance out there doesn’t matter to me. One of the staff members out there is actually from New York, so we relate that way.”

ON THE TEAM HE GREW UP ROOTING FOR:

“North Carolina, but they haven’t talked to me or anything.”

*****