There's some momentum surrounding Cal's seniors returning for one final go around in Berkeley. Last week, Kuony Deng made the decision to return. Sunday, it was Elijah Hicks. Monday morning, it was Cameron Goode. Monday afternoon, Josh Drayden joined his fellow defenders in taking advantage of another year of eligibility, announcing his return for the 2021 season.

Drayden has now had three consecutive senior years in Berkeley, taking a redshirt in 2019 in order to save a year of eligibility before playing this fall. Drayden stayed on the extra year to play more, and he ended up starting all four of Cal's games in 2020. A member of Cal's 2016 recruiting class, he has recorded 78 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions (1 TD), 12 pass breakups, 15 passes defended, and 3 quarterback hurries over 46 games played. During the 2020 season, he recorded 14 tackles, .5 TFLs, 1 INT, 4 pass breakups and 5 passes defended.

Drayden's return fills one potential point of inexperience for the Bears on defense, as with Cam Bynum out, only Drayden and Chigozie Anusiem had meaningful experience at the outside corner spot. Drayden is able to play either on the inside or outside at corner, which could open up playing time for a younger corner like Jaylen Martin, Collin Gamble, or Tyson McWilliams among others. This also means the Bears will return 9 out of 11 starters from last years' defense.

Drayden's return makes for five of Cal's seniors coming back, as Drayden graduated with a degree in American Studies in December.

Senior Decisions

Staying for 2021

DB Josh Drayden

OLB Cam Goode

ILB Kuony Deng

S Elijah Hicks

C Mike Saffell

Pro Bound or Transfer Portal

CB Cam Bynum (Pros)

OL Jake Curhan (Pros)

DL Zeandae Johnson (Pros)

FB Drew Schlegel (Transfer Portal)

Undeclared

OL Valentino Daltoso

WR Kekoa Crawford

OL Gentle Williams

QB Devon Modster

RB Marcel Dancy

RB Bradrick Shaw