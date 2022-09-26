After an unintentional hiatus, everyone’s favorite weekly (well, sort of) mailbag is back with questions from our subscribers answered as best we (I) can!

Cal visits Washington State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, so this features some questions about the state of the offense versus a fast Cougars defense as well as some analysis of the Bears' defense vs. Arizona and what they’ll look like vs. Cam Ward this weekend.

Let's get right into it ...

What was the biggest difference in offensive line play this week?

Justin Wilcox talked about this a little in his press conference this weekend, but a large portion of what made the offensive line better this week was the fact that they weren’t in awful down and distance situations. So, being able to push Arizona around in the run game really helped Cal tire out their defensive line and prevent them from rushing the passer at will with a full head of steam. A tired-out Arizona defensive line had to really worry about being kicked out in the run game before being able to think about rushing the passer -- that’s a great spot for the Bears. Add in an increase in play-action to scare the defense into really having to respect the run and all of a sudden the offensive line’s job gets significantly easier."