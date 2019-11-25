Jalen Celestine is excited to bring a winning culture to Cal
Shortly after landing a commitment from 2020 3-star small forward Monty Bowser, Cal men’s basketball landed a commitment from 2020 3-star shooting guard Jalen Celestine out of Long Island Lutheran ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news