Sure, there are some new faces and people to meet, but much of what Jake Spavital remembers about Cal from his previous stint as Bears offensive coordinator remains the same.

"Kind of surreal in a way," he said Monday after his third day back on the field at Memorial Stadium. "Kind of the easiest transition I've ever had in the coaching change. I got to come here. I got the same office, I got the same, I got the same setup. It's absolutely easy to communicate and get to things.

"I know where everything is on this field, and how to operate. The only thing I'm trying to learn through is how coach [Justin] Wilcox operates from a logistical side of things, but it's been great being back."

It's been around seven years since Spavital was with the Bears, but that can be a lifetime in the coaching world. The former Texas State head coach, who also spent time as the offensive coordinator at West Virginia after leaving Cal, has picked up on some different things during that time.

There will be plenty of similarities to what Cal fans saw back in 2016 when the Bears had the fourth-ranked passing offense, but he plans on adding some new wrinkles as well. Gone is Davis Webb, and in has stepped TCU transfer Sam Jackson V taking the snaps for the Bears.

The knowledge of how adapt to two styles and skills sets as different as those two players has been part of what Spavital has under his belt this time around