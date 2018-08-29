Into September: Where the Bears Stand in Recruiting Going into the Season
It's nearing the end of one dead period, and we're looking at how the class of 2019 is shaping up for the Bears as we near the home stretch of recruiting before the early signing day. The Cal class...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news