"One of things I tell our guys is, how we play is going to determine our success during the season," Alexander said, "and that's how we do everything, how we prepare, how we work in the weight room, how we work in film, how we work in the meeting room, how serious we take our craft to be able to go out there and play. One of the things I've put out there, the Seattle Seahawks secondary changed the culture and the fortune of a franchise with their secondary play, so that's one of the things that I want guys to be able to understand what it is to play DB here at Cal. You're a part of a culture that's going to get us to be where we deserve to be."

Multiple times, Cal coaches have said this spring that the defensive backs can be the strength of the defense. Defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander has stressed taking every little thing into account, along with point out a recent example of a secondary leading the defense to new heights.

For Alexander, he's got time to mold his group, because everyone in that group that has played, with the exception of S Quentin Tartabull, is a junior or younger, eligibility-wise.

"We've got some talented guys back there," Tim DeRuyter said, "we've got some young guys that have experience, so it's always a nice combination when you've got a lot of guy that have gotten a lot of playing time that are going to be sophomores."

The strongest of those sophomores might be Camryn Bynum, as the redshirt sophomore put his nose to the grindstone in the offseason, doing plenty of work outside of the normal workouts to prepare to make a jump in year two of starting.

"All the extra work, I do just to get ahead of our competition," Bynum said, "so team's we're playing, I think if you know you put in more time than them, you'll automatically have an edge."

That edge is apparent for Bynum. A year ago, he was surprisingly the most productive DB in fall camp on the turnover board. It's not a surprise now as his technique has made a jump. He can press guys off the line despite not being the biggest guy. From Bynum's own admission, his 40 time has gotten a couple tenths of a second faster. He's more experienced, more confident, and more comfortable playing the spot.

"I think you've got a freshman who started 12 games and was able to evaluate his body of work," Alexander said, "and he's going into his sophomore season a little more confident after work he did in the offseason. He's stronger, bigger, getting faster, and some of the film stuff, that guy's been doing a lot of great studying of different corners, he's asked me a lot of questions, we've had a lot of meetings, and you see him continuing to fine tune his game in order to be a dominant player."

Bynum's not alone. Josh Drayden is seeing plenty of time opposite him this spring to build up more reps going into his junior year. Trey Turner, a redshirt junior, is back after an achilles injury and 2016 and a lower body injury that took him out for most of 2017, and has been among the most productive DBs, with three interceptions to this point in spring football.

"He's been good, " Alexander noted, " I think that when you're injured, you don't get those reps, so it's hard to simulate what you're supposed to do when you're out there doing it, though you may be looking at some guys doing it from the outside, so he's been good as far as getting back into the mix, running around, making some plays and making some mistakes. So he's able to learn from the stuff that he puts out on tape early in spring, and to be able to build confidence and understanding of our defense from there."

After that, Cal returns Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis (both redshirt juniors) who played the lion's share of the reps a season ago at safety. Corner Traveon Beck (a junior) returns as well. Both Daniel Scott and Branden Smith have showed well in practice early coming off redshirt years, Scott getting an interception on Monday in team work. While guys like Evan Rambo and Elijah Hicks are out for spring, they're guys with experience and more than one year of eligibility remaining. Then comes Chigozie Anusiem, who with his size (6'1", a bigger corner) and ability, could do something similar to what Hicks did last spring and fall, beat out older players for playing time as a true freshman. DeRuyter made an apt comparison between the two.

"They're both the type of defensive backs that they know they're going to win some and the opponents are going to win some," DeRuyter said, "and they don't let it affect them. You need that quality as a defensive back. If you're dwelling on the last play and you happen to get beat, you're going to lose the next one. I think Chigi's a really strong minded kid who's a little bit raw right now, but I know he's getting great coaching from coach Alexander."

Part of that coaching for Alexander is rooted in making sure his guys understand so they can play freely.

"I want our guys to have no fear of failure," Alexander said, "the understanding of our defense will lead to control, which means you can go out there and make plays, and don't be afraid, we've got to play to win, not play 'not to lose.' What I want our guys to know before they walk through the tunnel is know what we're doing and go out there and go do it. I'll never yell at you for not making a play. I'll yell at you if you don't know what to do, or you don't do your job. So again, having no fear once you understand what's going on, and let's go out there and make plays."

At the end of the day, that's what they need to do to be the strength of the defense, and as they go into a scrimmage Saturday, it'll be more apparent as to what they can be capable of.