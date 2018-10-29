For the first time this season, Cal has a Pac-12 player of the week, and it came in the form of one of their biggest standouts on the year.

Evan Weaver, the junior inside linebacker out of Spokane, Washington, won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after a monster performance against Washington.

Against his father's alma mater, Weaver racked up 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass breakup, and the first interception of his career, which he returned for a 37 yard score, the only touchdown the Bears would get in the 12-10 victory.

"I dropped back, he threw me the ball and I caught it," Weaver said Saturday night about the interception, "I just didn't want to fall down. I was thinking two or three more yards and I was going to run out of steam. They didn't get me this time, that's about that."