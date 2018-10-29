ILB Evan Weaver Wins Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week
For the first time this season, Cal has a Pac-12 player of the week, and it came in the form of one of their biggest standouts on the year.
Evan Weaver, the junior inside linebacker out of Spokane, Washington, won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after a monster performance against Washington.
Against his father's alma mater, Weaver racked up 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass breakup, and the first interception of his career, which he returned for a 37 yard score, the only touchdown the Bears would get in the 12-10 victory.
"I dropped back, he threw me the ball and I caught it," Weaver said Saturday night about the interception, "I just didn't want to fall down. I was thinking two or three more yards and I was going to run out of steam. They didn't get me this time, that's about that."
First interception of his collegiate career could not have come at a better time. @Weavin_it’s 37-yard pick 6️⃣ helped @CalFootball take down No. 15 Washington.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 29, 2018
He is this week’s #Pac12FB Defensive Player of the Week: https://t.co/W0UF3BMarM pic.twitter.com/V62ov6Ttc7
This is the first Pac-12 player of the week honor won by Weaver, though he did also win College Sports Madness Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.
Weaver, who came to Cal originally as a 4-3 defensive end, has excelled under the tutelage of Peter Sirmon, as he's recorded 86 tackles (52 solo), 1.5 sacks, 4.5 TFLs, 5 pass breakups, and one interception. He sealed a victory for the Bears Saturday with his play, but he credited the offense with sealing the game in what could be a program-turning win.
"This is a huge win for us as a program and for the Cal fans, especially," Weaver said Saturday, "Just to experience this with all of our guys, all of our coaches and all the hard work we've put in. This whole week, the preparation, just being able to bring it home and close out the game. The best part of the game was watching the offense take down that clock at the end. Nothing better than that, watching them punch the ball, punch the ball, punch the ball right down at them and they couldn't do anything to stop them."