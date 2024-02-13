The Rivals150 for the class of 2025 is set to get a facelift in early March and the storylines for the impending rankings release are already taking shape. Today’s installment of I Got Five On It focuses on five such storylines as March’s update draws closer.

HOW WILL THE TWO-MAN BATTLE AT THE TOP SHAKE OUT?

Cameron Boozer (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There seems to be just two viable options to the top of the class of 2025 and the duo currently sits at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. And while headliner A.J. Dybantsa feels pretty unlikely to be unseated by Cameron Boozer this time around, it’s clear that there isn’t a ton to separate the two mega prospects at the top of the Rivals150. As we head into a spring that will likely feature a head-to-head matchup or two due to the fact that both prospects play in the Nike EYBL, there could be a conversation about who deserves the top spot in the cards. Long, athletic wing Darryn Peterson is a dark horse in the conversation but could insert himself in the thick of things with a big summer due, in part, to his rare physical tools and rapidly developing skill set. Peterson seems like he currently sits in a tier just below Boozer and Dybantsa, but the grassroots season has a tendency to change how prospects are viewed in a hurry, and the 6-foot-5 Peterson will be under the microscope in the best possible way.

*****

HOW HIGH CAN XAVION STATON RISE?

One of the more intriguing big men in the class from an upside standpoint, Xavion Staton currently sits at No. 42 in the Rivals150 but he’s set to improve that number in the near future. The top 20 doesn't feel out of reach for Staton, whose potential is starting to give way to production. The 7-foot Staton impacts games in numerous ways, is a walking double-double and is developing as a rim-protector. It’s his fluidity and long-term upside, however, that has scouts wondering if he could be a pro down the road. The top 20 doesn’t seem out of reach for Staton, whose trajectory over the last year has piqued the interest of NBA scouts and college coaches alike.

*****

WHO ELSE WILL KICK DOWN THE DOOR TO THE TOP 100?

A pair of West Coast-based prospects have spent their junior year playing like top-100 talents and will be among those in the conversation to see their seasons with significant rankings moves next month. Both Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame guard Lino Mark and Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep wing Winters Grady project to make significant moves up the Rivals150 and have their sights rightfully set in the top 100. The 6-foot-2 Mark has developed a knack for playing bigger than his frame and impacting games on the boards from the guard spot while acting as a consistent and versatile scoring threat. Meanwhile, Grady has spent his junior season impressing against truly top-flight competition as a key cog for a Prolific Prep team that plays a grueling national schedule, allowing him to prove himself against other high-major prospects day in and day out. Both Mark and Grady are likely to move up from their current slots at 141 and 117, respectfully.

*****

WHERE WILL SAVO DREZGIC DEBUT?

A Serbian-born guard with terrific size and a projectable skill set, Savo Drezgic arrived at Florida’s DME Academy prior to the season and is already making waves both on the court and in college recruiting offices. He already lists offers from Cal, Stanford, Arizona State and USF, and is a lock to see his offer list expand beyond that in the year ahead. Drezgic is a gifted passer that is also capable of creating his own shot. He’s likely to make a push to debut inside the top 100. UCLA, Florida, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State and Virginia have all expressed preliminary interest in the talented import in the last few months. Drezgic is the type of prospect that could shoot up the Rivals150 during his first grassroots season in the states, as his well-rounded game should create problems for the high-level competition he’ll encounter this summer.

*****

WHAT OF DARIUS ACUFF?

Darius Acuff