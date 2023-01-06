Almost as improbable as starting a season 0-12 is what this Cal basketball team has done since that nadir -- especially Friday night.

The Golden Bears gave rival Stanford no chance while shooting 72.7 percent on 3-pointers, tying the program's single-game record with 16 made 3s on 22 attempts, while earning their third win in four games, 92-70 at Haas Pavilion.

For fans looking for a reason to believe that this mid-season pivot might be more than just a mirage, start with grad transfer guard DeJuan Clayton, who was the tone-setter Friday and may just be the missing piece this team was lacking in its lowest moments.

Clayton, playing in just his third game of the season after missing the first month and a half with a hamstring injury, scored a game-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting while finishing 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. He also added 6 assists with 0 turnovers.

"I think with me just being an older guy, the guys play with more confidence, they trust me, the coaches trust me," Clayton said. "So we're just putting it all together now."

But he was far from alone in filling up the box score in this one.

Sam Alajiki scored a season-high 19 points off the bench, himself on fire from long range while making 5 of 6 3s and 7 of 9 shots overall from the field. Alajiki hadn't scored more than 10 points all season and had just 7 combined over the last three games.

Kuany Kuany posted 18 points while hitting 3 of 4 from 3-point range (and all 5 of his free throws), and veteran point guard Joel Brown had 7 assists in what was just a collectively stunning performance for a team that came into the night ranked ... 345th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at a lowly 27.54 percent.

The game was tied 32-32 when Cal (3-12, 2-3 Pac-12) reeled off the next 9 points on a Lars Thiemann free throw, a layup by freshman Grant Newell and then three straight baskets from fellow freshman ND Okafor to a 41-32 lead.

When Stanford (5-9, 0-4) finally answered, Okafor came right back with a dunk to make it a 43-34 lead in the final minute of the half on the way to an eventual 45-37 halftime advantage. Incredibly, those were the only 8 points Okafor scored all game (he was 4 of 5 from the field, but again, there was plenty of offense across the board for the Bears.

One could have been inclined to expect a second-half drop-off after going 8 of 10 from 3-point range to that point, especially after Cal let a 21-point lead dwindle down to 3 in its last game against Colorado before holding on for a narrow win.

Instead, the Bears nearly matched their early performance Friday again after halftime, making 8 of 12 from long range the rest of the way.

When Michael Jones drained a 3 for Stanford to cut the margin to 7 points in the opening minutes of the second half, the Bears immediately made it clear that they weren't going away this time.

Newell answered right back with a 3, Kuany knocked down a 3 two possessions later and then another from the corner a couple possessions while drawing a foul. He made the ensuing free throw to complete the four-point play and make it a 60-46 lead.