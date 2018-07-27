As the dead period ends, committing season begins anew in Berkeley. About a year since the Bears had a four commit run that upped the 2018 class (in Will Craig, Evan Tattersall, Miles Owens, and Chigozie Anusiem), the Bears landed an outside linebacker in the mold of what Tim DeRuyter wants from the position in Curley Young Jr. The Hendrickson HS (Pflugerville, TX) product committed on a visit to Berkeley for the Bears first ever California Cookout.

DeRuyter had eyes on the Texas native during a Texas State camp earlier in the summer, which led to the offer. Young, who's listed at 6'2" and 210 lbs by Rivals, was pulled aside by DeRuyter (per our Nick Krueger) and was told that the Bears had an eye on him.