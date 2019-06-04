Cal made the signing of graduate transfer Kareem South official, adding to their 2019-20 roster with the former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guard.

"Kareem is an excellent shooter and scorer," head coach Mark Fox said in a release. "His consistency from the 3-point line and his overall experience will greatly impact our team."

From the team release:

A 6-2 guard originally from Toronto, Canada, South earned third-team All-Southland Conference honors last season after averaging 13.8 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game while also sinking 51 3-pointers and registering 40 steals. He had his first career double-double when he set career highs with 29 points and 12 rebounds against Stephen F. Austin in February, a game that also saw him surpass 1,000 career points.

South becomes the fifth player to join the Bears roster this offseason, as Kuany Kuany and Dimitrios Klonaras have signed since Fox has arrived, while DJ Thorpe and Joel Brown signed last fall.