Grad Transfer Kareem South Signs with Cal
Cal made the signing of graduate transfer Kareem South official, adding to their 2019-20 roster with the former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guard.
"Kareem is an excellent shooter and scorer," head coach Mark Fox said in a release. "His consistency from the 3-point line and his overall experience will greatly impact our team."
From the team release:
A 6-2 guard originally from Toronto, Canada, South earned third-team All-Southland Conference honors last season after averaging 13.8 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game while also sinking 51 3-pointers and registering 40 steals. He had his first career double-double when he set career highs with 29 points and 12 rebounds against Stephen F. Austin in February, a game that also saw him surpass 1,000 career points.
South becomes the fifth player to join the Bears roster this offseason, as Kuany Kuany and Dimitrios Klonaras have signed since Fox has arrived, while DJ Thorpe and Joel Brown signed last fall.
Scholarship Situation Going Forward
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Joel Brown
|
Matt Bradley
|
Grant Anticevich
|
Paris Austin
|
DJ Thorpe
|
Jacobi Gordon
|
Juhwan Harris-Dyson
|
Kareem South
|
Kuany Kuany
|
Andre Kelly
|
Dimitrios Klonaras
- Cal now has 11 of their 13 scholarships filled for 2019-20, with a focus on German C Lars Thiemann being the final player that the Bears appear to be targeting
- South adds some much needed depth on the wing, as Matt Bradley, Juhwan Harris-Dyson, and Jacobi Gordon were the only returning players with game experience from a year ago.
- South's addition also helps in adding another threat from distance, a role that only Matt Bradley has filled for the Bears at this point.
- South become the fourth player born outside the US to come in with this class, joining Brown, Kuany, and Klonaras. They'll join Grant Anticevich on the roster in having that distinction.