Golden Bear Roster Rundown: No. 21 Ricky Walker III
This is a continuing series running down Cal's football roster for the 2020 season.
Cal Career
Ricky Walker III is an interesting case for the Bears, a former walk-on defensive back who moved over to wide receiver, started a couple games, entered the transfer portal, and is now set to be on Cal's roster for the 2020 season, whatever that ends up looking like.
Walker greyshirted coming out of high school, similar to Collin Moore, before coming in during the spring of 2017. He wore multiple numbers, numbers 39 and 38 as a defensive back, before moving to receiver for the 2018 season.
Walker, due to Cal having multiple injuries at the wide receiver position, ended up making his first career start and first career catch against USC. Walker didn't make any catches the rest of the year, but played in 10 games total, mainly on special teams, making tackles against TCU and Oregon State on those units.
Walker did enough in the 2019 offseason to earn a scholarship and a starting spot against UC Davis, as the Oakland native played in 11 of Cal's 13 games, with two receptions for 30 yards coming against Oregon State. Walker took 106 reps total on the year (39 on offense, 67 on special teams units, mainly on punt return and punt coverage units.
Walker earned his degree in film in May and released a music video for a song entitled "Plz" in June.
Expectations for 2020
Walker will have a battle to find playing time among a receiver group that saw multiple players excel by the end of 2019. Both Makai Polk and Nikko Remigio finished 2019 strong, and with Trevon Clark, Kekoa Crawford, and Jeremiah Hawkins figuring into Cal's wide receiver equation in 2020, Walker will have to compete for playing time, as the likes of true freshman Jeremiah Hunter should be in contention to play as well.
What sets Walker apart is his 'long speed,' as he's one of the fastest players that Cal has, running a 4.38 40 this offseason.
Walker could see time on special teams as well, as the former defensive back gives the Bears a versatile piece to work with on a number of different units.
Recruiting Flashback
Walker was a walk-on for Cal, coming out of San Leandro HS in the class of 2016. The former high school quarterback was committed to Hawaii at one point before walking on at Cal.
Walker played both ways in high school, totaling over 1200 all-purpose yards as a senior, rushing for 705 yards and eight TDs on offense while throwing for another 413 yards and five touchdowns as a quarterback, and adding 15 tackles and one pass deflected on defense.