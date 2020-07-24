Ricky Walker III is an interesting case for the Bears, a former walk-on defensive back who moved over to wide receiver, started a couple games, entered the transfer portal, and is now set to be on Cal's roster for the 2020 season, whatever that ends up looking like.

Walker greyshirted coming out of high school, similar to Collin Moore, before coming in during the spring of 2017. He wore multiple numbers, numbers 39 and 38 as a defensive back, before moving to receiver for the 2018 season.

Walker, due to Cal having multiple injuries at the wide receiver position, ended up making his first career start and first career catch against USC. Walker didn't make any catches the rest of the year, but played in 10 games total, mainly on special teams, making tackles against TCU and Oregon State on those units.

Walker did enough in the 2019 offseason to earn a scholarship and a starting spot against UC Davis, as the Oakland native played in 11 of Cal's 13 games, with two receptions for 30 yards coming against Oregon State. Walker took 106 reps total on the year (39 on offense, 67 on special teams units, mainly on punt return and punt coverage units.

Walker earned his degree in film in May and released a music video for a song entitled "Plz" in June.