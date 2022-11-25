It was a less than ideal end to a less than ideal season for Cal on Friday.

There’s not a lot left to say about this team as 12 games have officially run their course, but there is one sentiment that’s been constant throughout this year:

“Almost."

With a 35-28 loss to No. 17-ranked UCLA serving as fitting finale, the Bears lost 5 "almost" games this season.

That’ll be the spin on this 4-8 season as coach Justin Wilcox finishes his sixth year as head coach with the worst record of his tenure (not counting the shortened 2020 pandemic season).

There isn't much consolation in "almost," though, especially after a third straight losing season for the program.

"We all just need to expect more from ourselves -- coaches, players, our program, support staff, everybody and be just a little bit better in everything that we do," Wilcox said. "We have adjustments we need to make as a football team, and I think everybody who surrounds the football team, all of us can improve and be better. I love the guys on the team. They give us great effort. We have to play a little bit better -- a little bit better more often and give ourselves a chance to win the game. We've had unfortunately a handful of those this year and last year."

After snapping a six-game losing streak last week with a momentous win over rival Stanford, the Bears (4-8, 2-7 Pac-12) actually led 21-10 late in the second quarter against the Bruins (9-3, 6-3).

But the defense then allowed UCLA go to 75 yards in 5 plays and 40 seconds to score a touchdown with 18 seconds left before halftime. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was 4-for-4 passing for 56 yards on the drive and scored on a 19-yard run.

That was the first of three straight scores for the Bruins, as Thompson-Robinson added a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, Jeremiah Hunter fumbled a punt return for Cal giving UCLA the ball at the Bears' 43 and the Bruins converted with a 26-yard Nicholas Barr-Mira field goal early in the fourth quarter for a 27-21 Bruins lead.

Four plays into the ensuing Cal possession, quarterback Jack Plummer connected with Hunter for a 49-yard completion to the Bruins' 8, setting up an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Jaydn Ott for a 28-27 Bears lead.

But UCLA retook the lead on a 5-yard Zach Charbonnet touchdown run to put the visitors back ahead with 7:53 remaining.

Cal got one last chance in the final 2 minutes after UCLA threw incomplete on fourth-and-2, but on a fourth-and-6 completion to Ott, the running back had the ball punched out by UCLA's Kain Medrano for a game-sealing fumble.

Plummer finished 24 of 34 for 294 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in arguably his best game as a Bear, while Hunter had a career-best day with 8 catches for 153 yards and 2 TDs.

But UCLA rushed for 352 yards, led by 119 and a TD from Charbonnet, 89 from T.J. Harden and 88 and 2 TDs from Thompson-Robinson.

"They're very talented, and yeah, the QB, he's a very gifted runner as well. They do a great job with their run game, their O-line doesn't get talked about enough, and obviously Charbonnet and Harden are really good players," Wilcox said. "Yeah, we had a tough time getting any negative plays on them. Very, very difficult for us to get negative plays today, and then we had a hard time getting to the quarterback."

Wilcox, who led Cal to an 8-5 mark in 2019, was resolute afterward that he could get the program turned around and moving in a different direction again next season.

"I know it can get done. I believe in the guys in the locker room, and we're going to continue to push them and set very, very high expectations for how we do things. And we're going to continue to recruit and develop the roster in a competitive environment. I know we can do it. I know they know we can do it. But we have to evolve and have higher standards for everything that we do as a football program," he said.

"... The record was not near what we thought it could have and should have been, so that's very disappointing. Can't get used to that, never will, so it's disappointing. The results of the games were disappointing as a whole. ... The record's not acceptable for the players or the program, but I know and have conviction of what we're capable of doing and it's going to, as I mentioned, there's going to be additions and there's going to be changes as we move forward. But I'm very, very optimistic about what we can accomplish here and doing it the right way."