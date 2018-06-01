Friday Thoughts: Laird, QB Recruiting and Camp Season
Today's the first day of June, which means a few things. First, the evaluation period is over and coaches are back in Berkeley (for the moment). Second, it's the beginning of camp season in Berkeley, as it's one of the places where the Bears can evaluate guys in person.
Third, it's the beginning of Patrick Laird's Summer reading challenge, which is one of the best thing's I've seen in college sports. Laird's been on a tour of elementary schools, talking to kids about the importance of reading over the summer to avoid summer learning loss.
On your marks... Get set... READ!! 📚— Cal Football (@CalFootball) June 1, 2018
Today is the first official day of the @PatrickMLaird Summer Reading Challenge! #ReadWithPat #EarnIt
Don't worry, you can still sign up ➡️ https://t.co/wTli3Im503 pic.twitter.com/JZzsTKRTal
Laird has reached 1000 signups for his reading challenge, an impressive start for his program moving forward.
Anyhow, with players back for summer school and coaches back from their travels, recruiting will ramp back up for visits, starting with a big quarterback this weekend.
