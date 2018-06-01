Today's the first day of June, which means a few things. First, the evaluation period is over and coaches are back in Berkeley (for the moment). Second, it's the beginning of camp season in Berkeley, as it's one of the places where the Bears can evaluate guys in person.

Third, it's the beginning of Patrick Laird's Summer reading challenge, which is one of the best thing's I've seen in college sports. Laird's been on a tour of elementary schools, talking to kids about the importance of reading over the summer to avoid summer learning loss.