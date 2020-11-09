Friday Night Lights: Weekend of November 6th
Today, we're taking a look at how the four Cal commits playing this fall are doing, as all four saw their teams come out of the weekend with a win.
The Marcus HS wideout continued to put up numbers in a 38-24 win over Coppell High School. Sturdivant finished with 9 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown (of 18 yards) in the win, showcasing his run after catch abilities in a handful of his receptions. Marcus remains undefeated as they look to win District 6-6A.
In a matchup that was made a week prior, Kai Millner and Higley pulled out a 20-17 victory over Cesar Chavez HS, on the strength of two Millner TD passes (from 25 and 19 yards out respectively). Millner also handled punting duties for the Knights, notably converting a fake punt with just over two minutes remaining to allow Higley to run out the clock.
Millner has thrown for a touchdown in every game so far for Higley this season.
Barth and Queen Creek pulled out a 36-29 win over Red Mountain, where Barth finished with 3 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection while playing corner. Barth is seen as a safety for Cal at the next level, but has displayed an ability to run with receivers and to tackle in space while playing cornerback this season.
Bastian Swinney and Edina got off a losing streak this week, with a 14-13 win over Minnetonka. Swinney played on both sides of the ball, while seeing time at left guard for Edina. Swinney did not have film available from the game, but he had film from previous games on the season.
Swinney has been playing more at left guard this year for Edina, though he's seen as more of a tackle prospect for the Bears at the next level.