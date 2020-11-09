Today, we're taking a look at how the four Cal commits playing this fall are doing, as all four saw their teams come out of the weekend with a win.

The Marcus HS wideout continued to put up numbers in a 38-24 win over Coppell High School. Sturdivant finished with 9 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown (of 18 yards) in the win, showcasing his run after catch abilities in a handful of his receptions. Marcus remains undefeated as they look to win District 6-6A.

In a matchup that was made a week prior, Kai Millner and Higley pulled out a 20-17 victory over Cesar Chavez HS, on the strength of two Millner TD passes (from 25 and 19 yards out respectively). Millner also handled punting duties for the Knights, notably converting a fake punt with just over two minutes remaining to allow Higley to run out the clock. Millner has thrown for a touchdown in every game so far for Higley this season. ArizonaVarsity.com story on the game

Barth and Queen Creek pulled out a 36-29 win over Red Mountain, where Barth finished with 3 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection while playing corner. Barth is seen as a safety for Cal at the next level, but has displayed an ability to run with receivers and to tackle in space while playing cornerback this season.