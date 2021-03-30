Spring seasons are in full swing for the Bears, as much of the state of California is playing football. The Bears have a handful of their signees finally getting to play their long-awaited senior seasons, as well as two 2022 commits getting to play their junior seasons. Of the senior signees, J Michael Sturdivant, Kai Millner, Hunter Barth, and Bastian Swinney all played senior seasons in the fall. Jermaine Terry, Akili Calhoun, Kaleb Higgins, Ryan Lange, and Patrick Hisatake didn't play senior years in order to enroll early. Myles Williams is not playing this spring for Bishop Alemany. The rest are either playing, have played, or will play this spring.

Hearns has been excellent for De La Salle, as the Spartans moved to 3-0 with a 49-6 win over San Ramon Valley. Hearns played on offense, defense, and special teams for the Spartans, and helped break the game open right before halftime. With a 21-6 lead, San Ramon Valley punted away from Hearns, who had returned two kicks for touchdowns the week before. The short punt gave De La Salle solid field position, which Hearns turned into a 69-yard screen pass for a touchdown (at 1:05 in the clip below).

Wilkins had four tackles and a sack in a 42-0 blowout of JSerra Catholic. Through three games, Wilkins has 10 tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble and a blocked field goal.

Latu and Jesuit are 1-1 on the season, with a 34-28 overtime win of Christian Brothers getting them even on the ledger. No stats have been uploaded, but Latu played both sides of the ball in the win, with a key 49 yard touchdown pass showcasing his size and catch radius. Latu and Hearns will play against each other Thursday, as Jesuit and De La Salle face off.

Elarms-Orr and Moreau Catholic fell to San Leandro by a 50-46 final. Elarms-Orr reportedly went off with an injury in the first half and did not return.

Anderson has played in Mission Viejo's two games this season, with wins over Oak Hills (55-6) and Upland (38-14). Anderson has scored a touchdown in each game, with 6 receptions for 161 yards and 2 TDs against Oak Hills and 2 receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown against Upland.

Martin finally got his opportunity to see the field as a starter, leading Inglewood to a 44-8 win over Leuzinger. Stats haven't been uploaded, but Martin showed his arm strength on throws at 30 and 33 seconds into the film, as well as throwing a couple touchdowns (at the :59 mark and the 1:31 mark).

Williams is back at Bishop Alemany after a brief transfer to Santa Margarita Catholic. Alemany is 2-0, though no stats have been posted and Williams hasn't put out film from the first two contests.

Moore and Bosco are sitting at 3-0 after a 38-28 win over a game Servite squad. Stats weren't put out for the Servite game, but the Cal-bound OLB had seven tackles over his first two games.

Already Played a Season This Spring

Over a six-game season in the state of Washington, Jemtegaard and the Yelm Tornados went 6-0, with a 4-0 record in conference. Jemtegaard was named the conference's lineman of the year for his efforts, and will head down to Berkeley in June.

Have Not Played Yet