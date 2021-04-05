This week saw most of Cal's California commits and signees playing, with a couple playing against each other. There is one sad bit of news, per the Mercury News: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr tore his ACL last week against San Leandro. We wish Kaleb the best as he heals from his injury.

Two of Cal's commits faced off last week when Lu Hearns and De La Salle took a 42-7 win over Keleki Latu and Jesuit. Hearns had a 42 yard kickoff return to set up a De La Salle score. Latu had the sole score of the day for Jesuit, a 29 yard touchdown reception on a fade route.

Wilkins and Santa Margarita Catholic did not play this weekend, as they'll have a big matchup with Mater Dei on Friday.

Anderson and Mission Viejo remained perfect with a 44-13 win over Tesoro. Anderson finished with 4 receptions for 34 yards in the win.

Moore and St. John Bosco remained perfect with a 66-14 win over JSerra Catholic. No stats could be found for Moore in this game.

Inglewood and Martin remained in the win column with a 34-21 win over Irvine. Martin recorded a touchdown pass in the win, but no other stats have been put out for the 2022 Cal commit.