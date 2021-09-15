Friday Night Lights: Moi Dominant for Cathedral Catholic

Cal's 2022 recruiting class have all played a game this season, as we break down what they've done in Friday Night Lights. Previous Installments: Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2

A positive Covid case kept Inglewood from playing this past weekend. The Sentinels are scheduled next to play Palos Verdes on September 24th.

Norco had a bye this week, and will play Murrieta Valley on Friday, September 17th.

After two weeks off due to a Covid positive and subsequent quarantining, Johnson's Hamilton squad fell to Lakota East, 54-21. Johnson was a bright spot for Hamilton, with 14 carries for 155 yards and a 39 yard touchdown run. Johnson and Hamilton will take on Lakota West Friday.

Plummer and Episcopal lost their season opener to Maryland powerhouse DeMatha 42-6. Stats were not released for the contest. Episcopal's next game comes on September 25th against Trinity Episcopal.

Playing at Northern Arizona's Walkup Skydome, Morrow and Flagstaff took down Washington HS 48-0, where Morrow had a 40 yard reception to convert on 4th and 25 along with a sack on the other side of the ball. Flagstaff will play against Mingus HS on Friday, September 17th, again at the Walkup Skydome.

Brown and San Ramon Valley dropped a close game to Central Catholic of Modesto in 21-14 loss. San Ramon Valley will get a local game against Antioch on Friday.

Vatikani and Bishop Manogue fell to McQueen HS by a final of 43-27. Vatikani had four tackles in the loss, as Manogue will take on Reno HS on Friday.

Burrell and St. John Bosco took down another national power, beating East St. Louis 42-26. Burrell, after not playing a week ago, had three tackles and a tackle for loss in the win.

Moi and Cathedral Catholic blew out Helix HS 52-0, holding Helix to 65 yards rushing on 30 carries. Moi forced an early fumble as Helix had a fourth and goal at the 6, which started off the rout. He would later intercept a screen pass that he tipped to himself. Moi and Cathedral Catholic will play in Northern California this week, heading to Concord to play De La Salle.

Williams and Alemany got in the win column with a 56-21 win over Oaks Christian. Williams was ejected from the game for a targeting call on an Alemany pick six, which may affect his ability to play Friday against Mission Viejo. Williams did put out a two game highlight from Alemany's first two games against two powerhouse teams in St. John Bosco and Lone Peak (Utah).

While Cal practiced at Thomas's Nolan Catholic HS in preparation for their game against TCU, Thomas was playing back in California, though Nolan Catholic suffered a 31-13 loss to Santa Margarita Cathollic. Nolan Catholic will face Midland Christian Friday night.

Tuitele and Regis Jesuit took down Mullen HS 35-21. Tuitele finished the game with two tackles and a sack in the win, as well as three QB hurries. Regis Jesuit plays Smoky Hill Friday night.

Earby and Menlo-Atherton shut out Pleasant Valley 34-0, as Earby recorded 3 tackles and an interception in the win. Earby has had interceptions in each of his first three games this season. Menlo-Atherton canceled their next game with Placer due to COVID rules, but are scheduled to play McClymonds on September 24th.