Friday Night Lights 2021: Week Five

A look at how Cal commits performed in week five of their high school seasons.

Johnson and Hamilton fell to Fairfield by a 28-14 margin, with no stats being released from the game. Johnson and Hamilton will look to get back on the winning track with a game against Oak Hills tomorrow.

Plummer and Episcopal picked up a win against Trinity Episcopal by a 20-19 margin. While stats weren't released, Plummer had a nice highlight where he hurdled a defender on a catch and run. Episcopal will face off against Collegiate HS Friday.

Morrow and Flagstaff improved to 4-0 with a 42-11 win over Thunderbird, with Morrow catching three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown, while also recording a pick six on defense. Flagstaff will face Winslow tonight.

Brown and San Ramon Valley took down Las Lomas 29-24, as SRV's run game averaged 6.8 per carry on their way to 210 total yards rushing. Brown and company have a league game against Foothill set for Friday.

Vatikani and Bishop Manogue took a 14-6 win over Spanish Springs, with the offensive line helping running back Joe Hill to a 143 yard, 1 TD performance. Manogue will get Galena HS Friday night.

Williams and Alemany shut out Lawndale 28-0, with Williams returning from a one-game targeting absence, and contributed in the win. Alemany gets a bye before taking on Notre Dame Sherman Oaks on the 8th.

Bosco had a bye this week before a showdown with Mater Dei coming up tomorrow.

Cathedral Catholic bounced back with a 48-21 win over Steele Canyon, as Moi had 2 tackles for loss, a sack, and a nice pancake block on offense in the win. Cathedral Catholic gets Madison HS Friday.



Nolan Catholic blitzed Bishop Lynch 50-21, as Thomas had a mammoth performance. He recorded nine tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks on the evening. Nolan Catholic gets a bye before taking on John Paul II HS on the 8th

Tuitele and Regis Jesuit fell to Cherry Creek 34-14, though Tuitele was a bright spot, with 13 tackles, 3 TFLs, and two sacks. While Tuitele hasn't put out highlights from this game through his Hudl page, he did put some out from his games against Highlands Ranch and Valor Christian. Regis Jesuit gets Chaparral Friday.

Mater Dei stomped La Mirada 58-7, as Sidney had a tackle in the win. Mater Dei faces St. John Bosco Friday.