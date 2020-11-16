 Cal Football: Freshman Tracker, Post UCLA
Freshman Report: Week One, 2020

An ongoing feature this season will be to look at which true freshmen are playing for the Bears. Despite this season being a free year of eligibility for everyone on the year, it's still pertinent to see who plays for the Bears early this season.

RB Damien Moore - 4 carries for 14 yards

RB Chris Street - 1 carry for 2 yards

WR Justin Baker - 3 reps at wide receiver

WR Aiden Lee - 4 reps at wide receiver

WR Mason Mangum - 4 reps at wide receiver

WR/K Tommy Christakos - 3 kickoffs for 195 yards, one touchback

DL Ethan Saunders - 1 Tackle

DL Jaedon Roberts - 1 rep on the defensive line

LB Muelu Iosefa - 1 tackle

DB Trey Paster - 3 reps at DB

DB Collin Gamble - 3 reps at DB

DB Tyson McWilliams - Listed on Cal's participation sheet

Of the group, Iosefa and Ethan Saunders saw the most playing time, with 14 reps apiece, while Moore was the most productive of the true freshmen with his 14 yards rushing (long of 11)

Who Hasn't Played Yet

QB Jaden Casey

QB Zach Johnson

WR Jeremiah Hunter

TE Jake Muller

OL Everett Johnson

OL Ender Aguilar

DL Stanley McKenzie (who was ruled out of the UCLA game)

DL Ricky Correia

LB Andy Alfieri

DB Dejuan Butler

DB Isaiah Young

