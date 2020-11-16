Freshman Report: Week One, 2020
An ongoing feature this season will be to look at which true freshmen are playing for the Bears. Despite this season being a free year of eligibility for everyone on the year, it's still pertinent to see who plays for the Bears early this season.
RB Damien Moore - 4 carries for 14 yards
RB Chris Street - 1 carry for 2 yards
WR Justin Baker - 3 reps at wide receiver
WR Aiden Lee - 4 reps at wide receiver
WR Mason Mangum - 4 reps at wide receiver
WR/K Tommy Christakos - 3 kickoffs for 195 yards, one touchback
DL Ethan Saunders - 1 Tackle
DL Jaedon Roberts - 1 rep on the defensive line
LB Muelu Iosefa - 1 tackle
DB Trey Paster - 3 reps at DB
DB Collin Gamble - 3 reps at DB
DB Tyson McWilliams - Listed on Cal's participation sheet
Of the group, Iosefa and Ethan Saunders saw the most playing time, with 14 reps apiece, while Moore was the most productive of the true freshmen with his 14 yards rushing (long of 11)
Who Hasn't Played Yet
QB Jaden Casey
QB Zach Johnson
WR Jeremiah Hunter
TE Jake Muller
OL Everett Johnson
OL Ender Aguilar
DL Stanley McKenzie (who was ruled out of the UCLA game)
DL Ricky Correia
LB Andy Alfieri
DB Dejuan Butler
DB Isaiah Young