Another week, and we're tracking how much Cal's true freshman class has played so far. The 2020 season won't count as a season of eligibility for anyone in the class, so the Bears have played more true freshmen this year than in years past. Here's a look at who has played so far.

RB Damien Moore - UCLA: 4 carries for 14 yards Oregon State: 12 carries for 33 yards RB Chris Street - UCLA: 1 carry for 2 yards Oregon State: Did not play WR Justin Baker - UCLA: 3 reps at wide receiver Oregon State: Did not play WR Aiden Lee - UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver Oregon State: Did not play WR Mason Mangum - UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver Oregon State: Did not play WR/K Tommy Christakos - UCLA: 3 kickoffs for 195 yards, one touchback Oregon State: 5 kickoffs for 317 yards, one touchback DL Ethan Saunders - UCLA: 1 Tackle Oregon State: 3 reps taken on defensive line DL Jaedon Roberts - UCLA: 1 rep on the defensive line Oregon State: Did not play LB Muelu Iosefa - UCLA: 1 tackle Oregon State: 10 reps played at ILB DB Trey Paster - UCLA: 3 reps at DB Oregon State: 16 reps at DB DB Collin Gamble - UCLA: 3 reps at DB Oregon State: Listed on Cal's participation sheet, played on special teams DB Tyson McWilliams - UCLA: Listed on Cal's participation sheet Oregon State: Did not play Considering the nature of the Oregon State game, a relatively close contest, the Cal rotation was shortened on both offense and defense. Of the group, Damien Moore and Trey Paster got the most run on their respective sides of the ball, with Moore taking the second-most carries on offense with Christopher Brown Jr. out.

Who Hasn't Played Yet