Freshman Report: Post-Oregon State
Another week, and we're tracking how much Cal's true freshman class has played so far. The 2020 season won't count as a season of eligibility for anyone in the class, so the Bears have played more true freshmen this year than in years past. Here's a look at who has played so far.
RB Damien Moore -
UCLA: 4 carries for 14 yards
Oregon State: 12 carries for 33 yards
RB Chris Street -
UCLA: 1 carry for 2 yards
Oregon State: Did not play
WR Justin Baker -
UCLA: 3 reps at wide receiver
Oregon State: Did not play
WR Aiden Lee -
UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver
Oregon State: Did not play
WR Mason Mangum -
UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver
Oregon State: Did not play
WR/K Tommy Christakos -
UCLA: 3 kickoffs for 195 yards, one touchback
Oregon State: 5 kickoffs for 317 yards, one touchback
DL Ethan Saunders -
UCLA: 1 Tackle
Oregon State: 3 reps taken on defensive line
DL Jaedon Roberts -
UCLA: 1 rep on the defensive line
Oregon State: Did not play
LB Muelu Iosefa -
UCLA: 1 tackle
Oregon State: 10 reps played at ILB
DB Trey Paster -
UCLA: 3 reps at DB
Oregon State: 16 reps at DB
DB Collin Gamble -
UCLA: 3 reps at DB
Oregon State: Listed on Cal's participation sheet, played on special teams
DB Tyson McWilliams -
UCLA: Listed on Cal's participation sheet
Oregon State: Did not play
Considering the nature of the Oregon State game, a relatively close contest, the Cal rotation was shortened on both offense and defense. Of the group, Damien Moore and Trey Paster got the most run on their respective sides of the ball, with Moore taking the second-most carries on offense with Christopher Brown Jr. out.
Who Hasn't Played Yet
QB Jaden Casey
QB Zach Johnson
WR Jeremiah Hunter (Who was ruled out for the year prior to the Oregon State game, Upper Body injury)
TE Jake Muller
OL Everett Johnson
OL Ender Aguilar
DL Stanley McKenzie (who was ruled out of the Oregon State game)
DL Ricky Correia
LB Andy Alfieri
DB Dejuan Butler
DB Isaiah Young