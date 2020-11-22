 Cal Football: True Freshman Report, Post-Oregon State
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-22 13:36:04 -0600') }} football

Freshman Report: Post-Oregon State

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport
Another week, and we're tracking how much Cal's true freshman class has played so far. The 2020 season won't count as a season of eligibility for anyone in the class, so the Bears have played more true freshmen this year than in years past. Here's a look at who has played so far.

RB Damien Moore -

UCLA: 4 carries for 14 yards

Oregon State: 12 carries for 33 yards

RB Chris Street -

UCLA: 1 carry for 2 yards

Oregon State: Did not play

WR Justin Baker -

UCLA: 3 reps at wide receiver

Oregon State: Did not play

WR Aiden Lee -

UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver

Oregon State: Did not play

WR Mason Mangum -

UCLA: 4 reps at wide receiver

Oregon State: Did not play

WR/K Tommy Christakos -

UCLA: 3 kickoffs for 195 yards, one touchback

Oregon State: 5 kickoffs for 317 yards, one touchback

DL Ethan Saunders -

UCLA: 1 Tackle

Oregon State: 3 reps taken on defensive line

DL Jaedon Roberts -

UCLA: 1 rep on the defensive line

Oregon State: Did not play

LB Muelu Iosefa -

UCLA: 1 tackle

Oregon State: 10 reps played at ILB

DB Trey Paster -

UCLA: 3 reps at DB

Oregon State: 16 reps at DB

DB Collin Gamble -

UCLA: 3 reps at DB

Oregon State: Listed on Cal's participation sheet, played on special teams

DB Tyson McWilliams -

UCLA: Listed on Cal's participation sheet

Oregon State: Did not play

Considering the nature of the Oregon State game, a relatively close contest, the Cal rotation was shortened on both offense and defense. Of the group, Damien Moore and Trey Paster got the most run on their respective sides of the ball, with Moore taking the second-most carries on offense with Christopher Brown Jr. out.

Who Hasn't Played Yet

QB Jaden Casey

QB Zach Johnson

WR Jeremiah Hunter (Who was ruled out for the year prior to the Oregon State game, Upper Body injury)

TE Jake Muller

OL Everett Johnson

OL Ender Aguilar

DL Stanley McKenzie (who was ruled out of the Oregon State game)

DL Ricky Correia

LB Andy Alfieri

DB Dejuan Butler

DB Isaiah Young

