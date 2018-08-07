Bowers and the Throwing Sessions

There was a point over the summer where Ray Hudson had enough. His quarterback, Ross Bowers, had been on a fanatical bent towards throwing sessions with his receivers, and the sixth year tight end wanted some peace. "I got to put my phone on do not disturb," Hudson joked, "(he was) texting constantly, throwing left, throwing right. I was sitting there, we threw this morning, we're going to throw this afternoon and night? There's camp coming up!" That's what Bowers has tried to do during the offseason, making the leap from spring, after making a leap from the final drive of the UCLA game to the spring. "I felt like I made a leap from UCLA to the spring," Bowers noted, "but still went back because it didn't feel 'elite.' I really took this summer to hone in on the mental aspect as well as the physical, and I feel like that's translating to here. I can help our guys because of the stuff I've studied and all the meetings I've had with coach Baldwin and coach Tui, just talking about what we can do, how we can attack them, and why." That's something you can see early in fall camp. Bowers is working into a leadership role, doling out praise to his wideouts, taking younger guys like Monroe Young aside when something doesn't work. The physical side is stronger as well, as Bowers noted Monday that he's up to around 209 lbs, up from 184 last year. He's throwing the deep ball better, with more strength on some of his shorter throws, which Beau Baldwin attributed as much to the mental side as the physical. "Total understanding and command," Baldwin noted about what Bowers has improved, "once you have that understanding and command, it's funny how your accuracy, your timing, everything improves." For Bowers, that understanding with his wideouts was built during offseason throwing sessions with his wideouts, with Hudson, Jordan Duncan, Jeremiah Hawkins, Moe Ways and Ian Bunting being some of the usual suspects. "We'd try to meet two, three times a week (outside of team stuff), " Duncan noted, "there'd be a couple guys who'd come out here, Jeremiah, Ian, Ray, but I knew, me and Ross, that's something I was going to take the next level, and just being to establish a bond and that relationship with him, to the point where he knows no matter what, I know he can count on me, and I can count on him." That Duncan to Bowers connection, a crucial one forming early with Kanawai Noa and Vic Wharton both being limited in the early portion of fall camp, has been solid so far. Notably, Bowers hit Duncan on a go route from 30 yards out Saturday, putting the ball right near the back pylon for Duncan to run under, get two feet down, and complete the catch. Bowers is looking like the leader in the clubhouse for the QB job at the moment, and Hudson compared his approach to the two QBs before him. "He's one of those guys where I always know where he's at," Hudson said, "He's here, he's watching film, he took that Jared and Davis Webb approach where if you're going to be the best quarterback, you've got to be the best quarterback on the field and in the film room. That's the next step, he's gotten to that point when he comes out here, he can look at a defense, and be like 'alright, that guy's going to be open,' and he can check out of things, and you hear the check and 'yeah I can see that working, here we go.' That's huge, he's worked, and the next step is definitely the leadership role. He's gotten to the point where he's respected at every level, from coaches to players, to anybody that'll hear his voice and then know whatever he says we're gonna do is the right thing to do." For Bowers moving forward, he's got a lot of motivation to continue his growth trajectory. "I don't want to let our guys down," Bowers said, "that's all it is. I love the fans, I love the coaches and everything, but the 10 guys out there with me, the five blocking for me, all the other guys running routes for me, those are the guys I want to do it for, that's what kept me motivated."

The Return of Zeandae Johnson

Zeandae Johnson was an absolute terror during the spring of 2017 on the defensive, looking like a clear starter for the Bears coming out of Justin Wilcox's first spring. That didn't come to pass, as Johnson suffered a season-ending injury to his knee in summer workouts. A year later, Johnson put on the pads, getting back to work with the defense. "It felt good, man," Johnson said Sunday, "finally getting some good reps. Getting some good reps against first team guys is going to get me better. Now we're mixing and matching personnel, seeing how to go in and out of nickel and things like that, how to fit, how to play with others." Johnson's return gives the Bears another piece to work with up front, as they look to replace James Looney at the vacated 3-4 defensive end spot that Johnson's competing for. "I think physically he's fine," defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter noted, "I think a lot of times when you come off of injuries like that, mentally it takes you a little bit to 'get it bang,' to have confidence that it's going to be there for you." That's the part of these early practices, for Johnson, it's about returning to where he was to build on. Bulking up to a more robust 295 lbs, Johnson noted that he's had some time to get used to the new weight after putting it on during the spring, and getting his mobility back. "It's really good seeing him out there," fellow defensive end Luc Bequette said, "I think he's a guy, we're really going need him this year, he's gotten a bit bigger, he's a long guy, and if he can really use his arms like he was that one spring, that's going to be huge for him and huge for us." Johnson's been taking first team reps for the Bears, both in their base package and the nickel, but it's going to take getting into full pads for the coaches to see how far he's come. "We're right now not really playing 100%, full tackle to the ground," DeRuyter said, "once we go through one of those kinds of scrimmages, I think he'll get confidence and play like he can." That's something Johnson's been waiting for, having not tackled since last spring. "I'm excited to finally get to tackle," Johnson said, "I've been waiting to get the full experience, the whole enchilada. "

The Exuberance of Evan Tattersall

Sunday was the first day in pads, well, shoulder pads, and with the ability to get a little more contact, the day got a bit chippy. Maybe a little too chippy, as none of the periods were full tackle periods. Coaches were yelling to 'stay up' every other play, but there's a certain joy from the players in being able to hit again, like a dog that can't sit still when they know they're going on a walk. LB Evan Tattersall embodied that dog Sunday. TE Colin Moore caught a short bench route, and right as he turned upfield, the 6'2", 225 lb true freshman nailed him with an audible thud. The yells of 'stay up' (among other words) after may have been louder than the thud, but it's all a part of the learning process for freshman. "If you're a freshman newcomer, the first thing that the coaches do is we're on you really hard about running to the football," Wilcox said, "then you run to the football and you tackle a guy when you're not supposed to tackle him, because it's practice tempo, you get yelled at for that. It's learning how to practice, and we'd much rather slow somebody down than have to speed them up." With Tattersall, speeding up doesn't seem to be an issue. While they weren't in pads Saturday, Tattersall chased down the speedy Biaggio Ali-Walsh on an outside zone, stopping him at the line of scrimmage. Tattersall outweighs him by 35 lbs. That downhill play is something that inside linebacker coach Peter Sirmon is looking for. "He's got something that I really want to push," Sirmon said, "he's got some skills and we're really going to push him and do the best we can to develop him in 25 practices. Then we'll get an opportunity to see where he's at."

Moe Ways to Score Touchdowns