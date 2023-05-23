Four-star receiver Jason Robinson Jr. has compiled a big offer list throughout his recruitment, so earlier this month he decided to begin narrowing his options down by releasing at top 10 list. There is a clear Pac-12 flavor to most of the group with Cal, Colorado, USC, Utah and Washington represented, but he also has programs from outside the region as part of that group as well. Notre Dame, Florida State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse round out the group.

"Places I felt like give me the best opportunity for my future to provide for me and my family," Robinson said about what separated the 10 programs from others on his offer list. "Places that I have great connections. And, also, somewhere I feel like I can see myself playing at, going there every day making sure I put 100 percent work in and make sure I'm being the best me I can be.

"So, those schools are the ones that are really sticking out to me right now."

Robinson, who was committed to USC at one point, has now started to line up his official visits. He is in no rush to make a decision as it stands right now, but with the spring visit window coming to a close next month he has opted to start getting some more trips under his belt.

"It's a real important time right now," he said. "This is when I really got to patch down, take these visits and see what I really want out of everything. So, this is a real important time right now."

Syracuse is set to host him first when he makes the trip across the country in a couple weeks, but later in June it will be Cal that gets the next opportunity to get him on campus.