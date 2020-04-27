News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-27 10:29:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star WR Cristian Dixon breaks down top list

Cristian Dixon
Cristian Dixon
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Four-star receiver Cristian Dixon released his top eight schools recently with Nebraska, USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan, Cal Washington State and LSU making the cut.The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater D...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}