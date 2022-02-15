Four-star 2023 QB Brayden Dorman sets Feb. 22 commitment date

Four-star 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman has been planning to make a commitment in February for quite some time now, but a late offer from Cal seemed to push back any potential for a decision this month.

The Bears will now have to hope to earn his pledge without getting him on campus for a visit. Dorman had planned to visit Cal next month as soon as the current dead period comes to a close, but Tuesday he announced his decision to set a Feb. 22 commitment date.

Dorman told Beavers Edge this week that Cal had bumped in-state school Colorado out of his previously-released top five, but he will not have an opportunity to take an unofficial visit to Berkeley before his announcement.

The Bears jumped into the mix with Dorman on Jan. 25 after offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave made the trek to Colorado to see the 6-foot-5 prospect work out at Vista Ridge High School.

That led to an offer shortly after the viewing and had Dorman excited about the chance to get to know Musgrave and the program some more.

“I am super excited to be offered by Cal, with all of the great QBs and players who have come out of that program,” Dorman told Golden Bear Report at the time. “I am excited to get up there in March and see what they have to offer.”

Dorman has put a priority on NFL connections in his recruitment. He also wants to play in a system that utilizes his skill set and size, so he saw a fit with Cal that made sense to him after having an opportunity to chat with Musgrave.

“I definitely can see myself playing for him and having him develop me,” Dorman said. “Cal is already high on my list.”

Oregon State, Arizona, Iowa State and Mississippi State are the other schools that were included on his initial top-five list and have been a big part of the process so far. He visited each program earlier in the process. His last visit ahead of announcement came in January when he made the trip to Arizona, which was the last finalist he had yet to see in person at the time.

The Wildcats recently secured the top-ranked 2022 recruiting class in the Pac-12, and that visit left a strong impression on Dorman.

“Arizona being that last school that I needed to see, it definitely opened up my eyes a lot with what all these schools bring to the table," he told Rivals after his trip to Arizona. "It’s going to really be a difficult decision when it comes to the end. I can only choose one school. With me visiting Arizona this weekend, it definitely opened up a lot of things for me.”

Dorman has prioritized making an early decision because of his desire to be a cornerstone for a bigger class wherever he ends up playing. He has a clear understanding of the importance of a quarterback's place in any recruiting class, and his hope is to influence other top prospects to join him at his next stop.

“I know I’m making a decision pretty early, but I feel like if I can get that class started for whatever school I pick then it would only be a matter of me just trying to recruit other guys as well,” he previously said. “I play on a seven-on-seven team, and obviously all those travel tournaments there’s tons of high-level recruits there.

“So, whatever school I choose it’s gonna be about me just building that class and starting off that class strong then really recruiting guys to come with me.”

Dorman has admitted that he desires to play in a college town, but what is most important to him is how he will be used in the offense at the next level in addition to the relationship he has with the coaching staff at his future college.

“I think the two biggest things for me are going to be relationship and fit,” he recently told Rivals about the factors that will ultimately play a role in his commitment decision. “Obviously, you want to go a place where you wake up every morning and you love who you’re with and who you’re around and where you’re at. That’s gonna be a huge thing. Then fit. Offensively, I’m not gonna go to a place that’s gonna run the ball every single time. Like Navy’s offense, for example.

“I wanna go into a pro-style offense that’s going to be able to develop me into the next level. Then the area where the school is at. I’m not a big city kind of guy, so I think a smaller college town campus is where I’ll feel at home.”

Dorman led Colorado Springs-Vista Ridge High School to a 7-4 record in 2021 behind some impressive stats. He passed for 2,765 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior to go along with two rushing scores as well. Dorman has completed 60% of his passes over the last three seasons and has thrown for just over 6,500 yards in his career.

The Bears currently have six quarterbacks on the roster for spring ball with the addition of Purdue transfer Jack Plummer. Cal also added former Yale commit and 2022 Miami-based quarterback Fernando Mendoza a couple weeks ago ahead of National Signing Day.