The three-star prospect from Fortuna Union High School announced his pledge in favor of the Bears to end the weekend despite having made his trip out to Berkeley last week. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end took a little extra time to announce his choice, but it still landed in favor of the Bears.

Typically a commitment that comes in June on a weekend is announced by a prospect who is either in the midst of or has just completed an official visit. Sunday, Jacob Houseworth proved that isn't always the case.

Houseworth, who also plays linebacker at Fortuna, is now the 12th commitment in the class for Cal and the first tight end in the class for new position coach Mike Saffell.

He is the second pass catcher to commit to the Bears following an early pledge from 6-foot-4 receiver Meyer Swinney.

Cal has undergone a changes at the tight end position under Saffell, including adding Maryland transfer Corey Dyches earlier in the offseason. The Bears signed three-star recruit Camden Jones at the position in the 2024 class.

Justin Wilcox's program has opened the summer on a roll having added nine of its 12 commits since May 20.

Houseworth was used a ton in the ground game during the 2023 season leading to 778 yards rushing on 93 carries plus one touchdown. He caught 13 passes for 60 yards as a junior.