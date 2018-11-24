If you're looking for an offensive masterpiece, this game was not for you.

If you're looking for defense, it might be, as the Bears rode five Colorado turnovers to a victory, with 24 of the 33 points coming off turnovers, and multiple Colorado mistakes adding up for the Bears to pull out a win on senior day.

It started going the Bears' way early, as Elijah Hicks jumped a three step pass from Steven Montez, returning it 34 yards for a score, his first career interception at Cal.

It followed with another three play drive for Colorado, as Ashtyn Davis stepped right in front of Jay MacIntyre for a 35 yard return and a score. 14-0 within two minutes, and the Bears did what they had to do from there.

It continued with a fumble, the first of two by Ronnie Blackmon, forced by Traveon Beck, and the Bears converted two fourth and shorts to score, running a flat pass to Malik McMorris followed by a swing to Laird for the score.

Then came offensive ineptitude, as the Bears struggled for the remainder of the game, something that has been an issue for the Bears since the Oregon State game. While Pat Laird passed the 2000 career yard mark, he had a rough go with 18 carries for 45 yards on the afternoon, and Chase Garbers looked off all day, to a 14-26, 116 yards and two score performance.

Colorado caught up with a couple explosive play, 26 yards to Kabion Ento then a 22 yarder where Laviska Shenault made a couple moves for a 22 yard gain. Kyle Evans finished the drive with a one yard TD plunge

The Bears tacked on another field goal, thanks to a muffed punt by Blackmon, recovered by Daniel Scott, to go into the half up 24-7.

After the Bears couldn't score coming out of the half, Colorado ran tempo to great effect, scoring thanks to a KD Nixon TD, as he took a quick pass 24 yards past Elijah Hicks for a score.

Thanks to a three and out, Cal had great field position, leading to a Greg Thomas field goal and a 27-14. Colorado answered with a couple of chunk plays, a screen to Shenault, and taking advantage of Hicks slipping for a Juwann Winfree score from 3 yards out.

After that, the Bears got their first explosive offensive play of the game, their only 20+ yard offensive gain, a play action ball to Moe Ways. Vic Wharton got involved with two straight first downs, and a personal foul on Colorado gave the Bears a 1st and goal from the 7, as Garbers lofted an end-zone fade to Moe Ways, to give the Bears their final 33-21 score as they had a ball batted down at the line.

It's all about finding ways to win in Berkeley, as the Bears got some help milking down the clock due to a roughing the punter penalty by Colorado that kept a drive going. The Bears got their final stop, as Steven Montez made a couple plays on the final drive, but Garbers took the final kneeldowns, and the Bears were victorious.