Five Turnovers Spur Cal to 33-21 Senior Day Victory over Colorado
If you're looking for an offensive masterpiece, this game was not for you.
If you're looking for defense, it might be, as the Bears rode five Colorado turnovers to a victory, with 24 of the 33 points coming off turnovers, and multiple Colorado mistakes adding up for the Bears to pull out a win on senior day.
It started going the Bears' way early, as Elijah Hicks jumped a three step pass from Steven Montez, returning it 34 yards for a score, his first career interception at Cal.
It followed with another three play drive for Colorado, as Ashtyn Davis stepped right in front of Jay MacIntyre for a 35 yard return and a score. 14-0 within two minutes, and the Bears did what they had to do from there.
It continued with a fumble, the first of two by Ronnie Blackmon, forced by Traveon Beck, and the Bears converted two fourth and shorts to score, running a flat pass to Malik McMorris followed by a swing to Laird for the score.
Then came offensive ineptitude, as the Bears struggled for the remainder of the game, something that has been an issue for the Bears since the Oregon State game. While Pat Laird passed the 2000 career yard mark, he had a rough go with 18 carries for 45 yards on the afternoon, and Chase Garbers looked off all day, to a 14-26, 116 yards and two score performance.
Colorado caught up with a couple explosive play, 26 yards to Kabion Ento then a 22 yarder where Laviska Shenault made a couple moves for a 22 yard gain. Kyle Evans finished the drive with a one yard TD plunge
The Bears tacked on another field goal, thanks to a muffed punt by Blackmon, recovered by Daniel Scott, to go into the half up 24-7.
After the Bears couldn't score coming out of the half, Colorado ran tempo to great effect, scoring thanks to a KD Nixon TD, as he took a quick pass 24 yards past Elijah Hicks for a score.
Thanks to a three and out, Cal had great field position, leading to a Greg Thomas field goal and a 27-14. Colorado answered with a couple of chunk plays, a screen to Shenault, and taking advantage of Hicks slipping for a Juwann Winfree score from 3 yards out.
After that, the Bears got their first explosive offensive play of the game, their only 20+ yard offensive gain, a play action ball to Moe Ways. Vic Wharton got involved with two straight first downs, and a personal foul on Colorado gave the Bears a 1st and goal from the 7, as Garbers lofted an end-zone fade to Moe Ways, to give the Bears their final 33-21 score as they had a ball batted down at the line.
It's all about finding ways to win in Berkeley, as the Bears got some help milking down the clock due to a roughing the punter penalty by Colorado that kept a drive going. The Bears got their final stop, as Steven Montez made a couple plays on the final drive, but Garbers took the final kneeldowns, and the Bears were victorious.
Thoughts, Stats, Notes, and Takeaways
Three Areas:
Turnovers: Cal 0, Colorado, 5 (Big Cal win)
3rd Downs: Cal 1-17, Colorado 9-19 (Colorado win)
Explosives (15+ yard plays): Cal 3, Colorado 7 (Colorado win)
Five turnovers make a massive difference in a game like this, with 24 Cal points coming off turnovers, as they'd had 50 all year. With Davis and Hicks making the two plays early, it set a tone for the group moving forward.
Weaver and Kunaszyk
Some stats:
Weaver, 19 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack
Kunaszyk: 14 tackles, 1 PBU
Both the inside linebackers came up with plenty of plays on the afternoon, though the focus would be on Hicks and Davis. Davis deserves a ton of credit for his final pass breakup as well, covering half the field to bat the ball away.
Ways and Wharton
While the Cal offense had plenty of struggles, Ways and Wharton combined for 9 receptions and 104 yards and a score, much needed numbers from the outside receiver position. Ways making a play on the endzone sluggo route was probably the offensive highlight of the game, and he thanked everybody on the field for his score.
Other Stats:
- Cal won despite being outgained 318-211 along with a yards per play disparity of 4.2 to 3.3 and a 19-12 disadvantage in 1st down
- Davis moved into the lead on the team in INTs with four, Luc Bequette took the team lead in sacks with one early. Laird took the team lead in receiving touchdowns with four on the year
- The touchdown was Moe Ways' first career score
- This was the first time Cal has scored more than one offensive touchdown since the Oregon State game
- Cal was 4-4 in the redzone, though only two of those were touchdowns
- A lot of different faces on the evening, Biaggio Ali-Walsh took a couple drives, McCallan Castles had a shot on a corner route for a potential score, Nick Alftin got a handful of reps as a pass rusher as well
- This was the most points the Bears have scored in the first quarter of a game this year
- Cal held Colorado to 3.4 yards per carry, holding down Travon McMillian and Kyle Evans for 91 yards on 31 carries.
- The five turnovers forced were a season high, as the Bears now have five defensive touchdowns on the year
- This is the most regular season wins the Bears have had since 2015, with a chance to get another with the Big Game coming up.
