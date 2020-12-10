OL - Like throwing the ball, they didn't get too much going on the ground, but Chase was also largely kept upright also. Didn't win the game, didn't lose it. Draw

Throwing the ball - Despite Chase's two touchdowns and no interceptions, they threw the ball 32 times for 182 yards. I won't try to make the case he won the game on this, but he didn't lose it, either. Draw

This week, this is what we have when we're looking at WSU:

1. Jayden De Laura

True freshman De Laura, who the Cal staff is familiar with through recruitment, has been pretty solid so far this year, completing 60% of his passes at a 6.8 YPA. He can also run a little bit if left unchecked - Oregon State let him off for 43 yards on 8 carries in week one, for example.

Cal hasn't been a blitzing team much under Wilcox, and they tend to rely on pressure from the normal front to try to get home, then stifle teams overall by keeping things in front of them. This has worked to a T against some spread-based teams like Wazzu in the past (most memorably, the 9 sack game, 5 INT against Luke Falk a few years back, where they could just drop into coverage and wait for their guys to get home), but can get a shade more dicey when the QB is a threat to extend the play. Coverages only last so long. If you want to rush with your base, they have the option of always rotating the 4th rusher from either the secondary or the linebacker spots...

2. Renard Bell, Travell Harris, and Jamire Calvin vs Josh Drayden, Chigozie Anusiem, and Cam Bynum

So, the good news is that once again, the Cal cornerbacks are going to be leaned upon -- and if there is a group that has earned complete trust, it will be this trio. Now, understand that this is also not a singular 3 on 3 matchup - that's simply a reductive lens that I am using to simplify it. Teams don't often just play man a majority of the time - the safety coordination will also be essential throughout the back-end, as guys pass off receivers. Breakdowns in the back have been mostly one a game so far this year, and as we approach the later part of the schedule, it's not hard to imagine this part of the secondary will once again be in the crosshairs for a team that passes 56% of the time.

Plus, Wazzu's Run and Shoot offense, by way of Rolovich, is not exactly the same as what you've seen from Leach - here, receivers will be reading and reacting off the coverage much more often, usually out of 1 back sets. If you remember Sonny Dykes' discussions about his version of the Air Raid, that these choices are referred to as "finding grass". Now, attach that principle to pretty much all plays, and all receivers, which is why coordination will be a prime area on Saturday night - we will need to know where everyone is at all times, and whether we are forcing the Wazzu receivers into spaces where there may be other defenders lurking.

To this, though, Rolo has blended some of the Pistol stuff he picked up working under Chris Ault at Nevada. (That sound you just heard was a thousand Cal Bears shivering.)

Granted, statistically, Anusiem has been one of the worst corners in the Pac-12 - 11 of 13 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns; giving up a reception every 11 snaps - but, I don't think this is indicative of his full skill set. Last year, in roughly the same amount of snaps with most of the same personnel around him (except the safeties), he gave up catches on 12 of 24 targets for 120 yards and a touchdown; so the breakdowns have hurt his statline dramatically, not all of which is attributable to him. I'm looking for him to have a bounce back week.

3. Throwing the ball

Yes, again -- despite Cal refusing to do so throughout the second half, they still averaged nearly 6 yards every time they tried it on first downs, compared to half that on the ground. If there's a team to test that on, this is one: Washington State has allowed a conference high 10 touchdowns in 3 games, as well as a 8.2 YPA to opposing quarterbacks, ranking 11th in the Pac there.

Through the month of football they've played, Cal hasn't made it a point to push the ball downfield much, and I doubt they'll suddenly switch to the Run and Gun now, with two weeks to go either. Instead, with the team showing a few signs of life offensively, making the plays they have to, in the moment they need it, I just want to see some of the early deficiencies we've seen addressed: more Nikko Remigio usage, getting Makai Polk going, and finding out a way to make the right side of the field viable again in the passing game. Chase is good enough to be asked to do more; he's not even averaging 6 YPA (5.7, when the next lowest QB in this measure is at 6.2.

4. They will run

Last season under Leach, running backs combined for roughly 12 carries a game - 152 over a 13 game stretch. This season, despite Max Borghi being out, that number is nearing 18, not including any touches by De Laura. Current starter Deon McIntosh is averaging over 100 yards a game on the ground, with Rolovich willing to utilize wide receiver Travell Harris on the ground too - he's Washington State's second leading rusher with 61 yards and a touchdown himself.

These aren't those Cougars you're used to.

5. Pressure across the front

Defensively, Washington State doesn't have a singular star pass rusher emerging this year as much as they do a bunch of guys who will be involved: seven different Cougars have sacks this year, with no one recording more than 1.5. Cal's offensive line - admittedly impacted by COVID the last month - has allowed the second highest number of sacks in the conference at 15, only below Arizona's 17. This week's challenge: knowing that anyone in the front seven can bring heat and get home.

[Special Teams Watch]

I don't like having this under the microscope every week. I wish we could return to the days in which special teams were counted on for absolutely nothing, rather than intensely scrutinized.

The good news: the Cougars have not yet returned a punt this year, and rank at the bottom of the conference in kick returns at 15.43 yards per opportunity. Once again, the goal is not for the game to be swung, but rather, to force the Cougars to push out from their own end of the field. Defensively, that's what allows the Bears to look the best so far - they have frustrated opposing offenses whenever they've not given them decent field position.