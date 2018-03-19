Ladies and gentlemen, we're back with Five Things to Watch -- already a staple of your weekly season coverage, now making a courtesy appearance right before spring ball, I'm going to point out a few things I'm deeply fascinated by as we enter year two of the Justin Wilcox era.

1) Quarterback?

By many accounts from people who have seen them both play in practice, including Trace's, it would appear that the starting job may still be up for grabs. Ross Bowers played well enough in spurts, but demonstrated a clear ceiling, and if that ceiling isn't removed, if he hasn't gained the ability to hit deep -- or be a more dynamic runner -- more consistently, he may not still be QB1 come fall. The biggest name lurking is South Carolina transfer Brandon McIlwain, who had to sit out last fall, and would definitely appear to give that latter dimension.

2) All eyes on D...

-emetris Robertson, that is. Now healed from the ailments that kept him limited, and then out last fall, D-Rob looks to be as fast and physically dominant as ever. With him back in tow, the Bears get that deep field stretcher they weren't able to generate last year from Vic Wharton and Kanawai Noa alone, and if he's back in form, Wharton and Noa, oddly enough, will be the prime beneficiaries -- they will be able to slide back to #2 and #3 receiver roles that they'll take full advantage of.

We're also pretty excited to see what packages Beau Baldwin can cook up with a whole offseason of imagining. At times last season, the offense felt stagnant and unimaginative down the stretch, which I personally can't attribute to him due to the few cards left remaining -- by year's end, the Bears really had only two receivers and Patrick Laird to work with. D Rob and Hudson back in the fold multiply that drastically.

3) Young wideouts

Multiple times in this space, I wanted to see any of the following guys step up to replace D-Rob and add something to the offense last year: Zion Echols, Jordan Duncan, Brandon Singleton, Jeremiah Hawkins, Derrick Clark. A year later and Echols is gone, transferred. Singleton still has a shot at breaking through but will be out this spring.

Clark may have been recruited over already with the additions of Chris Brown and Johnny Adams, so this will be a crucial spring for him to prove something -- the team knows what it has with Laird and will attempt to keep him fresh, meaning Clark will have plenty of carries. But Duncan, Taariq Johnson coming off of redshirt, and Hawkins -- Hawkins especially -- those guys remain well-positioned to take the leap this season if they are ready, meaning that I get to write that same point all over again: there are opportunities to be had at receiver over the next year or so, given that this is likely D-Rob's last year, and definitely Wharton and Hudson's. A strong showing this spring would give a lot of optimism for the future of the offense. Guys like Stephen Anderson and Kenny Lawler originally came onto the radar by showing out at spring practices. Which guy will join them?

4) The men in the middle

Both at the nose and at the inside linebacker positions, long-time mainstays are gone. In the place of James Looney and Devante Downs will step Chris Palmer, Siulagisipai Fuimaono (I swear to you, I got Siulagisipai right on my first try), Evan Weaver, Gerran Brown (out for the spring, but set to back for the fall), and Jordan Kunazsyk. The latter three should combine well enough to replace Downs, given that they've already been working at it for half a season, and if not, there'll be new addition Colt Doughty -- a JUCO transfer practically made in the Devante Downs mold -- to help too.

The loss of Looney is the more uncertain one, and it's impossible to project how successful Cal will be at replacing him. The Bears are incredibly thin for true nose tackles -- and those high schoolers who truly can play nose tackle are wanted by everyone -- and really cannot afford to have either of Palmer or Fuimaono go down. Fuimaono looked dominant against poor competition overseas, and has worked on scout team during redshirt last year -- and even won Scout team defensive player of the week a couple of times -- so he's still a mystery to the fanbase at large.

5) ...

I'm not gonna lie. I ran out of a fifth thing to add. Maybe that's the point, though. The Bears have returned so much of their starting talent and two deep from last year that the discussion now is mostly about keeping everyone healthy, getting better player from the young guys who have already prospered, plus sprinkling in the aforementioned Doughty, likely redshirt Jasper Friis, defensive end Lone Toailoa Isara, and defensive back star in the making Chigozie Anusiem. There aren't too many holes or question marks. They just have to continue to grow under the direction of Justin Wilcox, a man whose loyalty and principle this offseason has made me trust him enough to lead me into Normandy itself.

In other words, the Bears are in a good place right now. At a time when most of the Pac-12 is starting to zag a bit, the Bears are zigging. Upward.

Enjoy it.