Saturday was ugly, but it wasn't entirely unexpected.

To win, Cal needed to do better in the Five Things than they had done all season -- a reader of mine suggested 4-1, which felt right to me, and they decidedly did well short of that:

1) Physicality - slight loss/draw

Played hard on defense but were unable to win that side of the ball, blocked well in the run game but could not hold up on the pass. Two out of three means it's in Oregon's favor here.

2) Tackle - loss

While the Bears were game for Oregon, there were too many missed tackles in space to really succeed, which against a team of that caliber usually means any missed tackles at all. Never the less, there were 11 total, per PFF data, 7 of which were in the secondary.

3) Jordan Kunaszyk - win

After a week where I worried that Jordan might be in for a tough matchup, he turned in his best performance of the year -- the only Cal Bear who rated in the 80s per PFF, but more importantly, the only one who got any pressure at any point on Herbert, and led the team's rushing defense as much as possible.

4) Play cleanly - loss

They moved the ball for positive yardage, both consistently and explosively. Brandon McIlwain made sure of that much. But five turnovers from the two quarterbacks means that no matter how many yards per play there were, or the fact that they produced more explosives than Oregon would not matter.

5) Pressure Herbert - loss

Zero sacks, one hit.

1-4

Season record: 3-1

Five Things Record: 11-7-2

Losing to Oregon in that fashion makes it far more urgent that the Bears get a win here in Arizona -- it is as close to a "must" as they can get, considering the largely mediocre play of the Wildcats this year:

1) QBs

I don't know who will start, and I've sworn off guessing. Bottom line, Oregon exposed a lot about the situation, which was made all the more discouraging when you realize they had two weeks to prepare them for the game. The goals remain the same, regardless of whoever it is: ball security, consistency, and the slight mix-up will be enough to win if they play around the defense.

On the other side of the ball, Cal knows Khalil Tate well, and they were the last team that he truly dominated during last year's magical run. Since then, he's started to slow down some, and there are reports emerging that Tate is injured -- how seriously is yet unclear, but it's certainly impacting his abilities as a runner, because he has yet to crack 100 yards this year. In total. Sack yardage is in obviously included that total, but he's also only had a long of 21, which is equally telling.

The hope is that they continue what the other teams have and bottle him up, as his passing has taken a slight step back too, with a 10% drop in completion percentage. Continue to force him to do that, and take the matchups of Elijah Hicks and Camryn Bynum against Shawn Pointdexter, Shun Brown, and Tony Ellison, three seniors who make up the bulk of Arizona's passing offense.

2) Evan Weaver

Hurt his knee late in the fourth but came back in one play later, with no update given after the game. His health looms large over the Bears' efforts to contain JJ Taylor and Khalil Tate.

3) Patrick Laird and Jeremiah Hawkins

These two guys need more touches next week -- the former because he's finally running well and clock control can only aid the young QBs, and the latter evcause he's the only one making things happen with the ball in his hands right now. The rest of the receiver group aren't getting yards after catch, on the rare occasions they even have opportunities:

Per PFF -

Jeremiah Hawkins - 6.7 YAC per reception

Kanawai Noa - 4.7

Vic Wharton - 4.0

Jordan Duncan - 1.7

(Patrick Laird is at 7.2, but this is also a function of him catching the ball a lot of times in places he has to run after catch.)

4) Finish strong

In almost all of Cal's trips to Arizona as of late, they've ended with the Bears giving up some sort of massive comeback.