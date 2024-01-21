In a tightly contested game, Cal came out strong in the clutch Saturday at Haas Pavilion. Contrary to the last pair of games against Oregon and Washington, the Bears came away with the victory in overtime. Mark Madsen’s team now moves to 7-12 on the season and 3-5 in the Pac-12, and will get a six-day rest before playing against rival Stanford on Friday.

The Bears’ last two games were marred by crunch-time collapses. Against Oregon, they blew an 18-point first half lead after allowing a 16-2 run, ultimately losing by 7. Thursday against the Huskies, they lost in the final seconds to a game-winning three by Moses Wood.

Saturday, the Bears went from a 36-29 halftime lead to a back-and-forth second half, at one point down 7 with four minutes left. However, they were able to capitalize, especially in overcoming the Myles Rice game-tying buzzer beater to win in overtime.

“It’s hard, but that’s what competition is,” said Madsen when asked about the overtime turnaround. “You go through rough patches, great patches, you just have to try to be consistent. I’ll go back to Tex Winter — Phil Jackson’s right-hand coach — who always said that in basketball everything can turn into a trifle, but you never let off the gas pedal. If you do, there is no chance that things are gonna turn.”

Indeed, the Bears never stopped being aggressive, coming up with several offensive rebounds on the first possession of overtime to score from beyond the arc. Defensively, the Bears stepped up when it mattered most, forcing misses and maintaining a lead throughout overtime.