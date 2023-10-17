As Cal continues into the bye week, it will prepare for a rough remaining schedule that features three more ranked opponents including current No. 18 team USC. Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s loss.

After an early touchdown by Cal, Utah took over the game, ultimately winning by a score of 34-14 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Though the game wasn’t a complete blowout, the Bears’ mistakes ultimately cost them.

The Utah defense ranks top 10 in the nation, and the Utes have not lost a game with fans in Rice-Eccles Stadium since December of 2019. As such, this was no easy match for a freshman quarterback in his second start. That said, Mendoza put together a strong performance in his second start, going 10 for 17 for 149 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. According to PFF, he also had two drops, an adjusted completion rate (on-target passes) of 70.6%, and an 81.8 grade.

Mendoza leads the Bears’ quarterback trio — that also includes Sam Jackson V and Ben Finley — in completion rate, yards per completion, passer rating and touchdowns per game. With two above-expectation performances against ranked teams, he arguably added a new element to the Bears’ offense, which has been run-heavy this year. Though the Bears ultimately lost by a wide margin, his two offensive performances will give the team plenty to build off as it prepares to face USC after the bye week.

Mendoza suffered an injury against Utah, and was replaced by Finley to close out the game. However, he assured reporters that he is 100 percent after the interview, and will have an extra week to recover. Needless to say, Mendoza will face off against Heisman front runner Caleb Williams in the Bears’ next game.