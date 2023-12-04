With lots of speculation given the opening of the transfer portal window and coaching staff movement, here are the key takeaways from Sunday’s media availability following the announcement.

Cal found out its bowl game destination and opponent Sunday, and is now preparing to head to Shreveport, Louisiana to face Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl Dec. 16. Cal’s head coach Justin Wilcox, as well as Fernando Mendoza and Bryan Roppolo, the Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman, addressed some key questions ahead of the bowl game.

Cal’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jake Spavital is making the move to Waco, Texas, to become Baylor’s new offensive coordinator, which was announced last week. Saturday, it was announced that Mike Bloesch, Cal’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator will be promoted and take on an expanded role as the Bears’ new offensive coordinator.

Wilcox confirmed to the media Sunday that Bloesch will be calling the plays in the Bears’ upcoming bowl game.

“We’ve had some movement in the coaching staff and coach Bloesch will be calling plays. He had so much to do with our successes running the ball this year and the growth we made on offense,” Wilcox said.

Tim Plough, tight ends coach, will also be leaving the Bears to join UC Davis as the Aggies’ new head coach. Spavital’s departure leaves the Bears without a quarterbacks coach until a new hire is made, but Wilcox confirmed that Plough will remain with the team to coach the quarterbacks through the bowl game.

“He’s staying on with us, he’ll be working with our quarterbacks in that room and preparing for the bowl game,” Wilcox said. “I know that’s a great opportunity for him and we wish him nothing but the best but he’s going to stay on with us through the bowl game and help us with the quarterbacks, which we’re grateful for.”

As for the search for a new quarterbacks coach, Wilcox said that there is no timeline, but that the team already held one formal interview with another one coming up soon. He did not comment on other coaching moves and said he was not going to list the positions the Bears are looking to be filled as there are “dynamics in play.”