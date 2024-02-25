In its home finale, Cal defeated Oregon, 69-64, Saturday at Haas Pavilion. The team never led in the first half, but took its first lead with 11:23 left and never gave it back. The Bears, now on a three-game win streak and in sixth place in conference standings, moved to 13-15 on the season and 9-8 in Pac-12 play with the victory.Here are five takeaways from the Bears’ home finale.

Madsen has the Bears making progress

First-year head coach Mark Madsen’s preseason promise to turn the program around is aging well. The Bears secured another victory against a quality Oregon team in what has been an impressive turnaround season in Berkeley. Jalen Celestine reflected on the season during the postgame press conference as one of the players who was with the team prior to Madsen’s arrival. “I think just a lot of growth,“ Celestine said about the impact Madsen has made. “We’ve seen Cal basketball in its down days, and we’re just gonna keep going. This game man, we really fought, and it’s just really cool to see us come together. It’s amazing to see the fruits of your labor.” Celestine, now in his fourth year in the program, is the only Bears starter who was on the team last season. His first-hand experience of the program’s turnaround from a 3-29 season to being ranked in the top half of the Pac-12 speaks volumes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FZmZvcnQuPGJyPkVuZXJneS48YnI+TW9tZW50dW0uPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmVhcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JlYXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSFZUeWRMZGo5dCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hW VHlkTGRqOXQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FsIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBDYWxN QkJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsTUJCYWxs L3N0YXR1cy8xNzYxNTkxNDMyOTM3MzgyMTA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

There is no shortage of accomplishments for this team that were unthinkable for Cal fans in recent memory. From beating USC for the first time since 2018 to breaking an 11-game losing streak to sweeping the Oregon teams at home, Cal is exceeding expectations. Regardless of how the season ends, the Madsen turnaround provides optimism for the program’s future. Coming off a dreadful 2022-23 season, the program showcased how quickly a program can turn around with the right pieces and leadership. As the program moves to a tough ACC conference, there is plenty to be hopeful about.